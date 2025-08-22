Don’t Miss the Last Chance to see the Northern Superchargers Storm Headingley This Summer

With The Hundred in full swing, Northern Superchargers have provided fans with exhilarating cricketing action as both the Men’s and Women’s teams push for a strong finish to their 2025 campaigns. Tuesday 26 August marks the last chance to catch Northern Superchargers in action at Headingley Stadium, as they take on Manchester Originals in what will bring an unmissable game of cricket.

Fans can still secure their place at an electrifying Headingley Stadium with ticket availability already limited for the last remaining home fixtures.

Northern Superchargers are also in action when they take on the reigning champions, Oval Invincibles for their penultimate home tie on Saturday 23 August. Fans are expecting a major test against the competition’s most successful side, so prepare for an intense battle that could go right down to the wire.

Northern Superchargers men’s side have had their highs and lows with plenty of moments of magic keeping them in the mix and sitting third in the table. Their best performance came against Birmingham Phoenix as the home fans were treated to a commanding display that saw the Superchargers cruise to victory by 36 runs. Harry Brook got the crowd off their seats when he hit a showstopping scoop shot for six that all but confirmed the win.

The Women’s team got off to a flying start, winning back-to-back games in their opening fixtures to fire them to the top of the table. They currently sit second in the table following setbacks against Southern Brave and Manchester Originals, who recorded a narrow win by 5 runs in a nail-biting matchup that had fans clinging to the edge of their seats.

Northern Superchargers men’s captain, Harry Brook Commented: “Our journey this year has been a rollercoaster but we hope the fans have enjoyed the ride so far. We are far from finished and still have much more to give to try and bring the title to Headingley.

“It’s still all to play for and we can’t wait to see Headingley Stadium packed out with our fans for the last couple of games!”

Both sides are looking to bounce back and produce a grand stand finish to remain unbeaten at home in 2025. With the support of the passionate fans behind them, anything is possible.

Matthew Potts of Northern Superchargers

The final home fixtures promise a vibrant mix of fast-paced cricket, live entertainment, and family friendly fun. Matchday tickets are selling fast and can be secured now from £21 for adults, £5 for under-16s and infants (0-3) go free. Act fast to secure your place and witness the Northern Superchargers close out The Hundred.