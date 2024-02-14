Discover the delicious food scene the Wakefield District’s serving up

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Wakefield has a host of unique food-focused celebrations, enviable local produce, and a culinary offering to rival its bigger neighbouring Northern cities. And as the district embarks on its yearlong celebration of culture Our Year 2024, there’s never been a better time to get a taste of what Wakefield is serving up.

Foodie festivities

Part of the famous Rhubarb Triangle, Wakefield is one of the UK’s biggest rhubarb producers and celebrates this fabulous vegetable with its three-day Rhubarb Festival, every February (16th to 18th 2024). A rhubarb themed food market boasts over 50 stalls, whilst the city’s Rhubarb Food & Drink Trail sees restaurants and bars showcase their culinary creativity and local pride with rhubarb themed produce. On top of a host of activities, chef demos and even a Rhu-bar Comedy Night, this year’s festival also features a talk from Great British Bake-Off contestant, Karen Wright.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Yorkshire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Wakefield Rhubarb Festival

Sweet treats

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

And if one quirky food festival wasn’t enough, July 14th also marks the Pontefract Liquorice Festival. Sponsored by Haribo, kids and grown-ups love this sweet-themed festival, celebrating Pontefract’s historic liquorice links. Check out the liquorice parade and enjoy delicious street food at the speciality market, filled with ‘allsorts’ of locally made liquorice themed products.

Unmissable markets

It’s not just on special occasions that the district celebrates its delicious foodie offering. Every third Friday and Saturday of alternating months, Wakefield hosts its Peddler Market, one of the country’s leading street food events, synonymous with award-winning cuisine, independent craft drinks, live music and entertainment. Held at Wakefield’s Tileyard North, the market is the place to be if you’re feeling a food-filled weekend with the next one set for 16th and 17th February. Plus, with traditional market towns across the district, why not explore further? Check out Ossett Market every Tuesday and Friday or swing by Pontefract’s indoor and outdoor markets for freshly handmade produce, open six days a week!

Peddler Market Tileyard North

Global food with the planet at heart

Home to countless independent restaurants with speciality vegan options and eco-conscious kitchens, Wakefield offers food that’s both global and mindful of the planet. Enjoy vegan friendly gluten free options at Corarima and experience the sensational authentic taste of Abyssinia from the restaurant’s West Yorkshire home. And at Wakefield’s Bear Kitchen, find fusion flavours and a team that bear a grudge against poor-quality food. Bear Kitchen offers a twist on classic fast-food flavours, always made from scratch on site. Powered by certified renewable electricity, using only fully biodegradable and compostable packaging, takeaways from Bear Kitchen can be a delicious new kind of ‘guilt free’.

Fresh from Wakefield

From coffee beans, hand roasted to order at Queens Mill roastery, to a freshly pulled pint from Ossett Brewery, Wakefield is a proud producer of top-quality products enjoyed nationwide. You can even watch the magic happen for yourself and enjoy the freshest pint possible during an Ossett Brewery tour and tasting experience. Bookable on selected days throughout the year, what better way to wash down the delights of the ‘Merrie City’!

Feeding community spirit

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

And it’s not all eating out and café culture, Wakefield’s passion for food runs deep within the community and shines bright in many local initiatives as part of the district’s yearlong programme of celebrations. Our Year 2024’s Nurture and Nourish activity brings people together through a shared love of food at events including The Big Family Picnic at Pontefract Castle on 14th July. The programme will also host open events at local allotments such as Earth Day at Appletree Community Garden, encouraging the nurture of new skills and encouraging communities to ‘grow your own’.