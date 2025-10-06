Dip4Nip challenge invites community to cold plunge for breast cancer patients

Take on a cold dip this October to support breast cancer patients

Join likeminded people and challenge yourself to a cold water dip this October.

Two incredible locations in Yorkshire have offered to support NiP by hosting cold water dip events. These community events aim to raise funds for The Nipple Innovation Project (NiP), a breast cancer charity dedicated to providing free 3D nipple tattoos to post-mastectomy patients.

Helmsley Lido will host participants to take on a cold dip in their open air lido on Sunday 19th October.

Outdoor natural swimming location, Chaloner Pond will host a Dip4Nip event on Sunday 26th October.

Participants taking on a cold dip in 2024

The Nipple Innovation Project is the UK’s first mastectomy tattoo charity. Providing breast cancer patients of all genders (yes, men get breast cancer too!) with realistic 3D areola tattoos to replace the ones lost through mastectomy surgery.

October is breast cancer awareness month, and with that comes The Nipple Innovation Project’s annual fundraising campaign, Dip4Nip. Challenging participants to take on a cold water shower, cold tub dip or outdoor water plunge for our charity.

Many NiP recipients have faced a long and challenging journey after breast cancer surgery. Dip4Nip offers a chance to show solidarity and empowerment. By taking the plunge in cold water, participants can step outside their comfort zone, to allow NiP to bring breast cancer patients back into their comfort zone. It's a symbolic challenge that raises awareness and vital funds while promoting a sense of holistic well-being for all.

Both events will include a guided breathwork session by Louise at The Spxce, who will then guide participants safely through their cold water dip. The dip will be followed by a warm up and hot drinks. Safety is paramount to NiP for all the participants.

Information for both events and links to tickets can be found via dip4nip.nipcharity.org/communitydips