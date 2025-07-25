Dinosaurs return to Meadowhall for summer holiday family fun

This summer, families are in for a roaring treat as Meadowhall welcomes the return of its popular prehistoric guests, just in time for the summer holidays.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Yorkshire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

From Saturday 26th July until Sunday 31st August, to celebrate the launch of the latest Jurassic World: Rebirth film, visitors can embark on an adventure to discover eight life-sized dinosaurs located throughout the centre – each complete with fascinating facts and all-important photo opportunities.

Young explorers and dinosaur fans alike will have the chance to encounter iconic favourites including the towering Brachiosaurus, cunning Velociraptors, resilient Triceratops, distinctive Parasaurolophus, mysterious Veneifer, and of course, the legendary Tyrannosaurus Rex, who’ll be keeping a watchful eye over the Summer Beach Club which is open until the end of August. Find the full map here.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Back bigger than ever, this year’s Summer Beach Club has introduced an exciting new line-up of live entertainment, running until 31st August. From star-studded tribute acts and open mic nights, to live DJs and a brand-new talent contest – there’s something to get all ages into the summer spirit.

Meadowhall welcomes the return of its popular prehistoric guests

As well as the new additions to the lineup for 2025, visitors will once again be able to enjoy all their annual favourites such as the AquaSplash water park, theme park rides for all ages, and a 1,000 sqm beach. Prices start from £2 for general admission, with free entry after 6pm every day.

With over 280 stores to explore, including the latest addition, Sephora, plus a wide selection of family-friendly restaurants such as Five Guys, TGI Fridays, and Nando’s, Meadowhall is the ultimate destination for a full day of fun, food, and shopping in the summer holidays - all under one roof.