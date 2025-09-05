Daniel O’Donnell to Open UK Tour at Bridlington Spa

Daniel O’Donnell, one of Ireland’s most enduring and best-loved entertainers, has also announced the release of his brand-new album Now and Then, due out on 3rd October 2025

Daniel O’Donnell, one of Ireland’s most enduring and best-loved entertainers, has announced the release of his brand-new album Now and Then, due out on 3rd October 2025 via Demon Records. Just days later, he will kick off his eagerly awaited UK tour at Bridlington Spa on Thursday October, 9 giving Yorkshire fans the first chance to hear the new songs live.

With more than four decades in showbusiness, Daniel has become a household name across Ireland and the UK. He has sold over 10 million albums worldwide, earned 12 gold-selling records, and secured 11 Top 30 singles. His heartfelt voice, easy charm, and deep connection with audiences have made him one of the most successful and admired performers of his generation.

Now and Then takes Daniel back to the music that first shaped him growing up in Donegal. The 14-track album blends original songs with country and pop favourites, including John Denver’s Take Me Home, Country Roads, Don Williams’ You’re My Best Friend, Keith Whitley’s When You Say Nothing at All, and Stevie Wonder’s I Just Called to Say I Love You. The collection also features new songs from acclaimed Irish songwriters such as Don Mescall and Patsy Kavanagh, bringing fresh storytelling to the mix.

“This album is the best of everything I love to sing,” Daniel explains. “It’s about reconnecting with the roots of the music that has always meant so much to me.”

The Bridlington show marks the opening night of a UK tour running 9–15 October, which will also see Daniel perform in Stockport, Croydon, Llandudno, Newcastle, and Edinburgh. These concerts will be especially significant, as Daniel has announced that he plans to take a sabbatical in 2026 after celebrating 45 years on the road.

For Yorkshire fans, the concert at Bridlington Spa promises to be a special evening filled with classics, new material, and the warmth and sincerity that have made Daniel O’Donnell a star for over four decades.

Now and Then is released on October 3 on Demon Records, available on CD, vinyl, and as a deluxe 2CD edition.