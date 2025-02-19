Dance theatre version of fairytale classic is coming to Hull

Magic mirrors, poisoned apples, and a smitten prince can only mean one thing: balletLORENT's Snow White is coming to Hull

This spring, balletLORENT is bringing an enchanting dance theatre version of classic fairytale Snow White to Hull New Theatre.

Suitable for ages 5+, it retains all the classic elements of the original Brothers Grimm tale, which has been familiar to story lovers for over two centuries.

A jealous mother, a beautiful daughter, a magic mirror, a place of sanctuary in the woods, a poison apple, and a handsome prince are amongst the infamous motifs of this heartfelt tale of youth and ageing, betrayal, jealousy and friendship.

Retold for the modern age in the distinctive voice of former poet laureate Carol Ann Duffy, family audiences aged 5+ can enjoy this highly accessible dance theatre performance, which is narrated throughout by actor Lindsay Duncan.

One of balletLORENT's trademarks is the clever use of narration to help audiences of all ages to engage with the power of dance.

Directed by Liv Lorent, Snow White features ten extraordinary performers of all ages. Sixty-one year old balletLORENT regular Caroline Reece plays the Queen whilst her King, Geoff Hopson, 54, came out of dance retirement to join the cast.

Ten further very young performers, from Oldfleet Primary School, will also take to the stage, making up the production’s ‘community cast.’ Aged between 6-8, they are all in Years 2 and 3 at the school and were selected for their enthusiasm during a workshop. Including local schools in their performances is a long-standing innovation of the company.

Costumes are by Libby El-Alfy, music by Dr Who composer Murray Gold, stage design by Phil Eddolls, and lighting by Malcolm Rippeth.

The show is a significant reworking of balletLORENT's 2015/16 Snow White, which delighted audiences around the country and received glowing reviews.

balletLORENT's Snow WhiteFriday 4 (6.30pm) and Saturday 5 (2pm) April 2025Hull New Theatre, Kingston Square HU1 3HFTickets: £20-£24. Under 16s £11-£13 T: 01482300306 or https://www.hulltheatres.co.uk/theatre-events/balletlorent-snow-white