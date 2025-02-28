Dance Music Archive returns to Project House for first birthday bash

The Dance Music Archive (DMA), a treasure trove documenting 35 years of UK dance and club culture, is celebrating the first birthday of its daytime warehouse parties on Saturday, 5th April.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Yorkshire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Hosted at Leeds's independent concept space, Project House, the event promises a unique musical journey through the eras of 1990-2005. In keeping with the spirit of the DMA’s popular Kisstory radio show, DJs will curate sets from specific periods within that timeframe, unearthing forgotten tracks, classic anthems, remixes, and bootlegs from their chosen years.

The upcoming birthday bash promises to be more than just a nostalgic trip—it’s a genuine celebration of UK club culture. Each set will follow a chronological structure, creating an immersive musical experience for a multigenerational crowd. While some attendees may have danced to these tracks decades ago, others will gain their first taste of the scene’s rich history.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Lineups are kept under wraps, but previous events have featured iconic names like Buckley, Alistair Whitehead, Slipmatt, Steve Mac, and Tony Walker.

The outdoor area at Project House

Adding to the experience, Leeds favorites Twisted Kitchen and The Otley Burger Company will serve delicious Caribbean-inspired dishes and gourmet patties as they host in the outdoor chill area.

For those traveling, The Queens Hotel Leeds offers 30% off rooms with the code “DANCE.”

Born during the pandemic, DMA is the brainchild of radio DJ and producer Andi Durrant. Initially an effort to organise his vast collection of recordings and memorabilia, the project grew into Dancemusicarchive.com—a meticulously crafted digital archive chronicling the evolution of dance music from the 1980s to the 2010s.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The site offers a year-by-year breakdown of DJ mixes, live sets, flyers, festival broadcasts, lost tapes, artwork, magazines, and rare film and TV recordings. DMA’s deep-dive approach brings essential context to the artistry behind the beats, attracting a dedicated following of fans eager to rediscover the lesser-known tracks and moments that shaped generations.

A packed warehouse at the December edition of Dance Music Archive

In addition to the online archive, DMA has established itself as an influential radio show. Airing on Kisstory every Sunday at 7pm and Kiss Dance every Saturday at 5pm, the show delves into the DNA of the scene.

With Andi Durrant at the helm, listeners are treated to both celebrated classics and forgotten gems, accompanied by vital stories that connect the music to its cultural roots.

Durrant, a veteran of the UK dance music scene for over 25 years, has a history of tastemaking radio shows on Galaxy and Capital FM, global DJ sets, and more than 130 releases to his name. Under his guidance, DMA has gained recognition, winning Best Entertainment Music Programme at the prestigious New York Festival Awards.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Running from 5-11pm and with its emphasis on musical storytelling and community, DMA’s first birthday is set to raise the bar once again. Tickets start at £25+bf and are available now from https://www.dancemusicarchive.com/events