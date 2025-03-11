Crossing into the apocalypse: Peter Atherton’s thrilling literary debut

Peter Atherton is well known in a small West Yorkshire village as the friendly face helping children cross the road safely each day.

But beyond his duties as a lollipop man, he has taken on a new role—author. His debut novel, The Decay of Humanity, is set to immerse readers in a gripping post-apocalyptic world where survival is anything but guaranteed.

This isn’t just another tale of the end of the world. Peter’s book introduces an interactive experience, where readers’ choices directly impact the story’s outcome. The novel follows a lone survivor in a world ravaged by a deadly outbreak, where the reanimated dead roam the streets and the greatest threats may come from the living. Every decision alters the course of the protagonist’s journey, making each read-through a unique experience.

Speaking about his inspiration, Peter shares: “I’ve always been fascinated by survival stories. It’s not just about brute strength; it’s about making tough choices, thinking ahead, and adapting to an unpredictable world.”

Copy of The Decay Of Humantiy

With its immersive storytelling and decision-driven format, The Decay of Humanity puts readers at the heart of the action. Will they lead the protagonist to safety, or will their choices lead to an untimely demise? The answer depends entirely on the path they take.

The book is structured into 51 chapters, packed with high-stakes moments where one wrong step could mean disaster. Some choices offer a glimmer of hope, while others plunge the reader deeper into uncertainty.

When asked what makes The Decay of Humanity stand out in the genre, Peter highlights its interactive nature. “This isn’t just a story—it’s an experience. Readers aren’t just along for the ride; they’re in control, making the hard calls and dealing with the fallout.”

While Peter continues his daily crossings in his village, he is also preparing to share his thrilling debut with the world. His transition from lollipop man to author proves that passion and creativity can flourish anywhere.

Lollypop man turned Author

The Decay of Humanity will be released soon and will be available online, with details to be announced on Peter’s social media. For updates, follow him on Facebook and Instagram @authorpeteratherton.

Those eager to test their survival instincts should stay tuned for updates. Will you make the right choices, or will the apocalypse claim you? That’s for you to decide.