Countdown is on to celebrate RSPCA’s Annual One Fun Day in Leeds

The RSPCA will be holding its Annual One Fun Day event to coincide with its Founders Weekend and animal lovers in Leeds are invited to join in the celebrations at Temple Newsam.

RSPCA Leeds, Wakefield & District Branch have teamed up with Leeds City College to host a Summer Fun Day and Dog Show.

The event will again include their popular dog show, sponsored by Bob & Bell’s Dog Grooming, as well as lots of fantastic stalls, fun games and activities, food and drink, entertainment, and more.

The event will run from 10am until 3pm, on Saturday, June 14 with the dog show starting at 12pm. It will be held on the field in front of the house, opposite the farm entrance.

Guided tours of Home Farm will be available with members of the School of Animal Care and Land Management department.

All money raised at this event will go directly towards the animals at the animal centre in East Ardsley.

The event will be one of more than 60, which are also being held up and down the country at RSPCA animal centres, shops and other surprising locations!

No two One Fun Day events are ever the same, and you can find out what is happening near you by looking at this interactive map which highlights all the events happening on Saturday June 14th.

One Fun Day is an annual event on the RSPCA calendar - and is held to coincide with the RSPCA Founders Weekend.This marks the anniversary of when the RSPCA was formed on June 16 1824 in a London coffee shop by 22 founding members including London vicar Arthur Broome and MP William Wilberforce along with like-minded people who were determined to change animals' lives.

The RSPCA is the oldest animal welfare charity and as well as helping rescue and rehome thousands of animals has been at the forefront of campaigns and law changes for the past 201 years.

The One Fun Day events gives people and communities the chance to come together and celebrate this milestone as well as support their local RSPCA branches and centres and help improve the lives of every animal as part of a million strong movement to change the lives of animals for the better.

RSPCA staff volunteers and supporters are pulling out all the stops this year to make sure the event atLeeds is one to remember.

A spokesperson for the branch said: “We can’t wait to celebrate with our supporters old and new at our one fun day event.

“Events like these are vital fundraising events for our branch and help to raise money which will be used directly to help animals in our care.

“We hope supporters will join us at Temple Newsam for a day of fun for the whole family, and of course your furry friends too!

“There will be fun stalls and games, refreshments and a fun dog show too. The event will be aimed at raising as much money for our Animal Centre in East Ardsley as possible to keep our doors open, which is at risk of closure. We'd love to see as many people as possible there to support us.”

For more information about One Fun Day you can visit the branch website.

The One Fun Day will be held at Temple Newsam Road, Leeds, LS15 OBG.