Community’s delight as popular county show makes successful return

There was great support from the local community as North Yorkshire’s largest agricultural show returned after a year’s absence. There was great support from the local community as North Yorkshire’s largest agricultural show returned after a year’s absence. There was great support from the local community as North Yorkshire’s largest agricultural show returned after a year’s absence.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Yorkshire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

More than 7,000 attendees supported this year’s North Yorkshire County Show at Otterington Hall, in Northallerton, and they ensured the event was a roaring success following the disappointment experienced when the 2024 show was cancelled due to a lack of volunteers.

With the backing of main sponsors H&H Insurance Brokers, which has an office in Northallerton, an enthusiastic show committee wanted to make 2025 a year to remember.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sheep entries exceeded 400 which resulted in the classes expanding to meet demand, and there were more than 500 entries across the equestrian sections.

Thousands attended the returning North Yorkshire County Show.

There was also strong support in the other classes including cattle, heavy horses and carriage competitions.

Mark Hall, the show’s chair, said: “We have been blown away by the success of the 2025 show, and we’re delighted to bring it back to the local community after the huge disappointment we all felt when it didn’t go ahead last year.

“The support shown across all classes was fantastic and there was such a good atmosphere on show day, and in the weeks and months leading up to it, and the popularity this year proved how important this event is to so many local people.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We are so grateful for the community, our main sponsors H&H Insurance Brokers and the amazing team of volunteers who gave the show their full backing and made 2025 one of the best in its 185-year history.”

After the wet weather on Saturday, the sun came out to play on show day and the attendees were entertained by Farlavale Gun Dogs, a fun dog show and a fun dog scurry.

There was also craft and baking competitions, children’s fun fair, vintage tractors and static displays, classic cars, a local food and craft marquee, fire & rescue and police displays and trade stands, as well as a farrier demonstration, alpacas and The Sheep Show with dancing sheep.

Corinne Cooper, of H&H Insurance Brokers, said: “The 2025 North Yorkshire County Show was such a great event to be involved in, and it was great to be in attendance to see how well-supported it was.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Agricultural shows like this are so important to rural communities, and H&H Insurance Brokers is glad to play a part in its return.”

The show committee is now turning its attention to running the second annual Northallerton Christmas Tractor Parade in December to help support the county show, which is again backed by H&H Insurance Brokers.