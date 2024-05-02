Clinton Baptiste ‘rollercoasts’ into York

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Solo again, Britain’s most celebrated clairvoyant medium psychic from Peter Kay’s ‘Phoenix Nights, Clinton Baptistecomes to York Barbican on 25 Maywith his brand new hilarious one-man stand-up show, Roller Ghoster.

As well as venturing into the audience to offer his unique spirit readings, Clinton comes armed with more tales from his extraordinary childhood; exposing himself in ways you could never imagine -the family that shaped him, the narrow minded who doubted him and the lovers that left him. He regales us with stories of his recent work on a cruise ship, his spirit readings round the UK and not to mention the day-to-day life with his Greenlandic spirit guide, Taruak.

Brace yourselves - Clinton will prove his mystical ability once and for all. This time, he guarantees you WILL believe!*

*No actual money back if you don’t. It’s not really a legal ‘guarantee’ as such. Look, it’s just an expression, okay? Laugh, gasp, scream your head off…but whatever you do … strap in and hold tight as Clinton takes you on a rip-roaring ride through the twists and turns of his heady life.

The premier hands- on clairvoyant, medium and a psychic, Clinton is renowned as Britain’s foremost ‘can-do’ guru. The self-styled 'Can-guru'* – not kangaroo.