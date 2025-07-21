Classic Car Rally at Scampston Hall – Sunday, August 3.

A fantastic family day out – included with usual admission Scampston Hall & Walled Garden & the NECPWA invites visitors of all ages to enjoy a nostalgic day of motoring history as the annual Classic Car Rally returns on Sunday 3rd August 2025, from 10am to 5pm. Admission to the event is included with the standard entry price, with no additional fee required.

Set within the elegant inner parkland of Scampston Hall, the event will showcase a collection of fantastic vintage vehicles, with classic car owners proudly displaying their treasured models throughout the day. Please note, vehicles may depart earlier than 5pm.

Alongside the impressive automotive display, visitors can enjoy:

Scampston Hall

Live music from a local band throughout the day

An raffle with fantastic prizes to be won

Access to Scampston’s award-winning gardens and parkland

“We’re delighted to be welcoming visitors for what promises to be a really lovely day out for all the family,” said a Scampston spokesperson. “The Classic Car Rally is a much-loved event where history, heritage and community come together in a stunning setting.”

Whether you're a car enthusiast or simply looking for a relaxed family day, the Classic Car Rally at Scampston Hall is not to be missed.

Event Details:

Cars at scampston

Date: Sunday, August 3

Time: 10am – 5pm (vehicles may leave earlier)

Location: Scampston Hall, Malton, North Yorkshire

Entry: Included with usual admission – no additional fee

For more information, visit www.scampston.co.uk or follow Scampston Hall & Walled Garden on social media.