City Cruises Live launches in the UK with a Yorkshire Day celebration on the River Ouse

City Cruises York is making waves this summer with the UK launch of City Cruises Live — a brand-new live music experience on the water — and it’s kicking off with a one-night-only floating concert on Yorkshire Day (August 1).

This special inaugural event will feature a high-energy, on-board performance by Hyde Family Jam, one of York’s most loved live acts, known for their raucous folk-rock style and irresistible stage presence.

Set against the historic backdrop of the River Ouse, City Cruises Live: Yorkshire Day Special invites guests to enjoy a sunset cruise with live music, stunning city views, and a truly unique celebration of all things Yorkshire.

Event Details:

Two women with a glass of prosecco along the River Ouse

What: City Cruises Live – Yorkshire Day Special

When: August 1 | Boarding from 18:45 (Pre-Book Only)

Where: City Cruises York, King's Staith Landing

Featuring: Hyde Family Jam (Live Performance)

The River Ouse at Sunset

Tickets: Limited availability at https://www.cityexperiences.com/york/city-cruises/yorkshire-day-live/

“This is a first for York — and for the UK,” says Chloe Shefford,Marketing Manager at City Cruises York.

“We’re thrilled to launch City Cruises Live with a celebration rooted in local pride, community, and great live music. There’s no better way to experience Yorkshire Day than dancing on the deck of a boat, floating through the heart of York.”

With limited capacity and strong early interest, tickets are expected to sell out quickly. Attendees are encouraged to book in advance to secure their spot on what promises to be a standout summer event in York’s cultural calendar.

City Cruises boat along The River Ouse

About City Cruises Live

City Cruises Live is a brand-new live entertainment concept from City Cruises, bringing unforgettable performances to the water in iconic cities across the UK. York is the first to launch, offering guests a one-of-a-kind venue where the stage moves, the views change, and the atmosphere is second to none.