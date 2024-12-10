Christmas in Yorkshire at Crathorne Hall Hotel

Something new and Chrismassy from Hand Picked Hotels, a group of 21 country homes and coastal retreats in the UK.

Celebrate the magic of Christmas at Crathorne Hall Hotel, where timeless charm meets the sparkle of the season!

Picture yourself surrounded by the warmth of roaring fires, the beauty of North Yorkshire’s rolling countryside, and the festive joy that makes this time of year unforgettable.

From festive parties brimming with cheer to elegant Christmas Day feasts, Crathorne Hall sets the scene for holiday memories you’ll treasure forever. Whether you’re planning an intimate family gathering, a lively celebration with friends, or a well-deserved seasonal escape, we’ll wrap every moment in luxury, tradition, and holiday magic.

Christmas at Crathorne Hall Hotel

Explore the perfect winter wonderland with crisp countryside walks, indulgent seasonal dining, and cosy moments by the fire. Let us craft a Christmas filled with laughter, relaxation, and perhaps even some new traditions.

Our team will ensure your stay is brimming with festive spirit, whether you join us for a celebratory meal, an elegant party, or a magical getaway.

For a complete guide to the holiday excitement at Crathorne Hall and other Hand Picked Hotels, check out our Christmas brochure.