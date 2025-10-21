Children’s charity shares five free activities for Yorkshire families this half-term

Halloween Kid's Activities

With the October Half Term around the corner, there are plenty of Halloween and autumn-themed activities for families across Yorkshire to enjoy over the week-long break. However, while the season promises plenty of fun and excitement for many, the school holidays can also be a stressful time for some families.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Yorkshire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

To help, the team at the Skipton-based children’s charity The Principle Trust has pulled together a list of free activities taking place across the region this half term, helping ensure that all families can make lasting memories together, whatever their circumstances.

Pumpkin Carving

Few activities capture the spirit of the season quite like pumpkin carving, and there are lots of free opportunities for children to get creative with their pumpkins this October. In Keighley, The Three Horses Pub is hosting a Halloween party with free pumpkin carving and fancy dress fun for local families. In Leeds, Trinity Shopping Centre will be running spooky craft sessions throughout the week, with pumpkin decorating, face painting, and other family-friendly activities. Some events even provide pumpkins free of charge, while others ask families to bring their own, but all promise a fun, seasonal atmosphere for children of all ages.

Libraries and museums

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Yorkshire’s museums and libraries are another great source of free entertainment during half-term. At Leeds City Museum, families can join free art workshops where children can add their creative touch to a giant spirograph artwork and meet the artist Lesley Halliwell, learning more about her dazzling, spiralling creations. Bradford Industrial Museum and Bolling Hall will also be running craft sessions and spooky storytelling sessions. These free drop-in events offer a wonderful way to spend a rainy afternoon and are perfect for families looking to learn, play, and create together.

National Trust

For those who prefer to get outdoors, Yorkshire’s National Trust sites provide a brilliant opportunity to enjoy the region’s stunning autumn landscapes. While many National Trust properties charge an admission fee, there are still plenty of free activities and walks available across the county. Families can join a free, guided activity walk at Longshaw Estate in the Peak District or explore the woodland trails at Hardcastle Crags near Hebden Bridge, where self-guided routes invite children to look out for autumn wildlife and hidden pumpkins along the way. Many National Trust sites also offer free “50 Things To Do Before You’re 11¾” activity sheets, which are an excellent way to inspire little adventurers to explore nature.

Spooky community-hosted events

Across Yorkshire, many towns and villages are also hosting community-led events designed to bring families together without the expense. In Leeds, Kirkgate Market will be transformed for its popular “Wizardry Fun” day, where children can take part in witch- and wizard-themed games, wand-making workshops, and balloon modelling. In Skipton, families can follow the Pumpkin Path Trail along the high street, hunting for spooky displays created by local shops and businesses. Copmanthorpe Recreation Centre is also hosting a free entry disco; the event includes a DJ, games, and free face painting. These events provide a lively, local way for families to get involved in the Halloween spirit without large costs.

Arts and crafts

Arts and crafts activities are a perfect way to fill those rainy days, and there are many events that families can take part in without the price tag of having to purchase their own arts supplies. Libraries in Whitby and Guisborough are hosting Halloween craft sessions, while Wakefield library is hosting a slime-making session! Cutlery Works in Sheffield is hosting a series of events, which include a free monster puppet-making workshop and a Halloween trick-or-treat bag screen printing workshop.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Andrew Davies, Director and Trustee of The Principle Trust Children’s Charity, said: “School breaks can be a tough and stressful time for many families, particularly during the cost-of-living crisis. At The Principle Trust, we believe every child deserves to make happy memories, regardless of circumstance. Our hope is that this list helps families across Yorkshire enjoy a fun and worry-free half term together.”