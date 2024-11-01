Chart Topping Soprano and Star of ITV's The Voice Nadia Eide to perform at Bradford Cathedral in her Winter Light Christmas Concert

Students from PQA Leeds-Bradford to perform with ITV's 'The Voice UK' star Nadia Eide on her Winter Light UK Christmas tour at Braford Cathedral on November 24, raising funds and awareness for environmental charity Earth Trust.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Yorkshire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Nadia catapulted to fame when she appeared on ITV as the only classical singer on The Voice UK 2021. Her four-and-a-half octave range blew the coaches away securing her spot as a finalist of Team will.i.am. Critically acclaimed on stage as an opera and musical theatre star, she is now breaking the mould of the classical crossover genre, receiving standing ovations for her concert shows. This November and December she is touring her hugely successful Christmas concert tour Winter Light, which is taking place in beautiful churches and cathedrals around the UK this Christmas.

As a natural lover and Ambassador for the environmental charity Earth Trust, Nadia is using these concerts to proudly raise awareness and funds for this wonderful charity! Earth Trust inspires people to address climate, biodiversity and wellbeing with the power of natural green spaces. Their mission is to champion access and engagement with green spaces for everyone so that together we take action for people and planet – working towards a society where nature and people thrive in balance.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Nadia is also keen to feature local young talent to give them, not only the the opportunity to perform in a professional setting, but also to give them memories to last a lifetime.

Earth Trust

Local singers will join Nadia as her special guests performing festive numbers which will be sure to fill the audience with Christmas joy.

Nadia’s music style elegantly blends orchestral power with cinematic flair to reimagine songs to delicately frame her soaring soprano voice.

Nadia notes: “I am delighted to be performing in Bradford Cathedral as part of my Winter Light Christmas Tour. The show features a real mix of songs and styles which are sure to spread festive joy and get us all in the mood for Christmas. I am thrilled to feature local talent from performing academies up and down the country. It’s so important to keep inspiring children to sing whilst teaching them the importance of looking after our planet”

The concert will take place at Bradford Cathedral at 7.30pm.