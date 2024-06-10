Chart toppers Shed Seven to play two tiny hometown shows

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Yorkshire's very own Shed Seven have announced two tiny hometown village working men's club shows for December 2024 - tickets on-sale this week.

The band,who topped the UK charts for the very first time earlier this year, announced a brace of extra-special homecoming shows which will take place at York’s Huntington Working Men's Club on December 21st & 22nd 2024.

Huntington is the village where Shed Seven frontman Rick Witter and guitarist Paul Banks first met (later meeting bassist Tom Gladwin at Huntington School) and is where the story first began, so it really is the homecoming of all homecomings!

Rick and Paul will perform a full set of Sheds classics and share stories during the shows, plus fans can also enjoy a DJ set from Tom Gladwin on the night.

