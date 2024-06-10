Chart toppers Shed Seven to play two tiny hometown shows

By Simon BlackmoreContributor
Published 10th Jun 2024, 17:11 BST
Yorkshire's very own Shed Seven have announced two tiny hometown village working men's club shows for December 2024 - tickets on-sale this week.

The band,who topped the UK charts for the very first time earlier this year, announced a brace of extra-special homecoming shows which will take place at York’s Huntington Working Men's Club on December 21st & 22nd 2024.

Huntington is the village where Shed Seven frontman Rick Witter and guitarist Paul Banks first met (later meeting bassist Tom Gladwin at Huntington School) and is where the story first began, so it really is the homecoming of all homecomings!

Rick and Paul will perform a full set of Sheds classics and share stories during the shows, plus fans can also enjoy a DJ set from Tom Gladwin on the night.

Shed Seven

Tickets for these two extra special hometown shows are limited to only 325 per show and go on-sale Wednesday 12th June at 9:00am via store.shedseven.com alongside the band’s forthcoming album 'Liquid Gold' (which will be released on 27th September via Cooking Vinyl).

