Charities set to take to the terraces in Leeds Big Sleep 2024
Over the past seven years, the Leeds Big Sleep has grown significantly, raising over £300,000 for the three charities to support the city’s most vulnerable individuals.
Participants from across the city, including volunteers, businesses, staff and Leeds Rhinos players, are encouraged to spend one night on the terraces instead of in the comfort of their homes.
Last year’s event saw a record number of sleepers at AMT Headingley, including players from the Leeds Rhinos Men’s, Women’s, Netball, PDRL, LDSL, and Wheelchair teams.
Where does the event take place?
The event will take place at the home of the Leeds Rhinos:
AMT Headingley Stadium, St Michaels Lane, Leeds, LS6 3BR
Event date: Thursday 24th October – arrive by 7:30pm
Event finish: Friday 25th October – leave by 8:00am
*Please note: Participants must be aged 18 or over on the day of the event.
About the charities
- St Gemma’s Hospice is a Leeds-based charity providing expert care and support for local people with life-limiting illnesses. It is the largest hospice in Yorkshire and one of the largest in the UK and provides free-of-charge care and is open to patients of all beliefs, religions and cultures.
- St George’s Crypt, which runs a homeless shelter and care centre, has been working with homeless and vulnerable people since 1930 and serves almost 750 three-course meals every week to those in need.
- Leeds Rhinos Foundation was formed in 2005 to work with some of the city’s most disadvantaged people by using the power of sport to inspire positive changes in their lives.
All proceeds from the Leeds Big Sleep will be split equally between Leeds Rhinos Foundation, St George’s Crypt and St Gemma’s Hospice.
To get involved, please click here - https://leedsbigsleep.enthuse.com/cf/leeds-big-sleep