Celtic Throne – Psalter of Ireland comes to Leeds First Direct Arena

A trailblazing new show, Celtic Throne – Psalter of Ireland, is to tour the UK for the first time, promising an incredible blend of Irish dancing, cinematic production, and an awe-inspiring musical score, all coming together in one unique theatrical spectacle.

Celtic Throne – Psalter of Ireland is to take traditional Irish dance and modernise it by blending it with theatre, gymnastics and martial arts. The show also promises innovative choreography, brought to life by a cast of 40+ performers, including live musicians, enhanced by stunning costumes, an elaborate set, incredible lighting and special effects, and dramatic video storytelling on a gigantic LED screen.

The show has previously toured across the US, with more than 70 shows completed. The UK tour, which heads to Leeds First Direct Arena on the 29th June, will also head to Birmingham, Manchester, Liverpool, Derby and London.

“We’re staggered by the opportunity to bring our show to the UK, the home of Celtic culture, and share it with an audience that really appreciates the legacy of Celtic culture and dance. Imagine taking a classic Irish dance show, like Riverdance, and fusing it with a West End musical and a Hollywood movie. This is just one of many reasons Celtic Throne is truly an incomparable experience.” said show director Brad Macdonald.

Tickets are on-sale now at www.celticthrone.com