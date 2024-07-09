Celebrity tour manager hosts spectacular supercar event in memory of high-profile friends

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Popular supercars event returns for its fifth year, raising money for local mental health charity, Leeds Mind.

Supercars and Coffee – the event that sees more than 100 Supercars, including Ferrari, Lamborghini, McLaren and Porsche, gather to raise money for charity – is back for its 5th year on Sunday July 14.

The event is hosted by Jason Holman, Director of Leeds Supercar Meet, who was inspired to raise money for mental health having lost several friends to suicide – including people in the public eye.

This year’s event will be held at Apollo Capital, Hornbeam Park, Harrogate. The supercar convoy is set to arrive at 9.45am, with the event following from 10am – 2pm.

It’s free to attend but donations are welcomed, and money raised on the day will go to local mental health charity, Leeds Mind.

Speaking on the family-friendly event, Jason said: “Having lost a number of my close friends to suicide, I’m really passionate about making sure that no one else has to face difficult mental health alone.

“After my friends’ deaths had hit the headlines, everybody was saying something needed to be done, and I really wanted to help make a difference. I decided to set up Supercars and Coffee through my supercar club (Leeds Supercar Meet) to help raise funds and awareness for Leeds Mind, who helped me when I struggled after losing so many people close to me.

“Since we started the event, we’ve managed to raise almost £20,000 for Leeds Mind’s work towards better mental health for all in our community, and we’re hoping to make it even bigger and better this year!”

Gemma Green, Fundraising Officer for Leeds Mind, added: “We’re so grateful to Jason and Leeds Supercar Meet for their continued support. The event gets bigger and better each year, it really is one not to be missed!”

The full address to attend is: Appollo Capital, The Lenz, Hornbeam Park, Harrogate, HG2 8RE. No need to book ahead, public parking is opposite the venue in the Harrogate College Car Park.