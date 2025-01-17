Celebrate the new year with 35% off food at iconic Leeds Thai restaurant, Chaophraya

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Chaophraya, the iconic Thai dining destination renowned for its authentic and innovative cuisine, is offering diners the perfect way to kick-start 2025 with an exclusive January promotion.

Bookings can be made now for guests to enjoy 35% off food for the entire month of January – perfect for those looking to continue celebrations after the festive season without breaking the bank.

The offer is available for advance online bookings only and is valid January 31. The promotion applies to à la carte food bills for tables of up to six guests, all day Sunday-Thursday and on Fridays until 5pm.

Ian Leigh, Managing Director at Chaophraya, said: “Whether it's a midweek treat or a post-holiday catch-up with friends we want to offer diners the chance to get together over great food, for great value, all accompanied by our amazing Thai hospitality.

Chaophraya Leeds are offering 35% off food in January

“Our 35% offer is a great way for diners to experience the vibrant flavours of Thailand, expand their taste buds, and experience a true taste of Thailand at a discount – something we can all appreciate in January!”

From small plates including Thai tacos, spring rolls and fish cakes, to main dishes of pad Thai, panang curry and fried rice – there is something to suit all taste buds and appetites, allowing you to experience the very best of Thai flavours. There’s also a variety of vegan dishes available for those doing Veganuary, including Tofu Pad Thai, Sweetcorn cakes and vegetable spring rolls.

The limited-time offer is subject to availability, so diners are encouraged to book early to secure their table. To reserve your spot and experience a taste of Thailand this January, visit: https://chaophraya.co.uk/jan-sale or email [email protected]

The January offer applies to à la carte food only and excludes bottomless brunch, lunch or fixed price menus and drinks. It is not valid in conjunction with any other promotion, including Black Friday vouchers. All bookings are subject to manager’s discretion and availability.