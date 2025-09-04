Celebrate the last Peddler Market of the summer with free English sparkling wine

Peddler Market summer celebrations continue into September with free bubbles for the first 100 people through the doors on Friday, September 5, and Saturday, September 6. Kelham Island’s biggest street-food event has a mammoth upcoming 97th edition.

Taking place in Peddler Warehouse, they have once again teamed up with Kent-based vineyard Silverhand Estate to bring their refreshing English sparkling wine to Sheffield and are offering a free glass of English sparkling wine for the first 100 adults through the door on each day, after which you can continue to enjoy 50p off every refill from the main bar. Anyone wanting to take part in the promotion simply must be over 18 years old and sign up to the Peddler loyalty scheme upon arrival.

It’s not just the adults getting freebies at September’s Peddler Market. Vendors offering kids-sized portions will be giving out tokens for a free can of Marlish flavoured sparkling water for every kids' meal purchased. Perfect for the little ones to stay hydrated in the September summer sun.

Keeping the whole family entertained will be a selection of garden games all weekend. Moreover, there is a stellar line-up of street food, music, and independent market stalls.

Peddler Market

You can expect delicious food from As Tha Got Beef, Let's Taco About It, Spicy Biker, Twisted Kitchen, Broke n Bone, Broken Rice, Bamboo Street Food and winners at this year's Wing Fest UK, Bad Boy Wings.

This month, Yorkshire-based craft beer specialists Atom are taking over our taps. A small, independent brewery located in Hull, they are known for brewing a wide range of award-winning hop-forward specials to their core range of cask and keg favourites, of which every beer is vegan-friendly.

Throughout the weekend, Peddler Warehouse will have two stage takeovers from Sheffield legends, promoters and producers, Siren Sounds, Kieron Crosby, Midnight Creatures & Ego Clash, bringing you everything from wax to live.

For more information, head to the Peddler Market website.