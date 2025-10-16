Celebrate Diwali with a selection of South Asian titles at Vue Leeds The Light

Baahubali 2

To mark the Festival of Lights, Vue is screening a selection of South Asian titles at Vue Leeds The Light – including a truly epic remaster.

Kicking things off next week (21 October) is the latest comedy-horror from Maddock Films, Thamma. Starring Ayushmann Khurrana and Rashmika Mandanna, the film offers a mix of romance, humour and Indian folklore as two lovers battle supernatural odds.

Also arriving on the big screen is the highly anticipated Ek Deewane Ki Deewaniyat. Setting the internet abuzz after the trailer dropped earlier this month, the drama - led by Harshvardhan Rane and Sonam Bajwa - blends love, passion and music against the backdrop of heartbreak and desires.

Meanwhile, the sequel to the award-winning dramedycontinues, with Godday Godday Chaa 2 returning just in time for Diwali. The film, starring Ammy Virk and Tania, once again takes audiences on a hilarious journey as women take charge of wedding festivities once dominated by men. The film explores evolving traditions, shifting gender dynamics, and the harmony of co-existence.

Finally, drawing the celebrations to a close at the end of the month is Baahubali: The Epic, a single-film version of the Baahubali series, combining Baahubali: The Beginning and Baahubali 2: The Conclusion. Starring Prabhas in the lead role, this three-hour-plus adventure is truly epic, boasting technical enhancements and never-before-seen footage.

Humberto Michelacci, Screen Content Manager at Vue, said: “We’re thrilled to be celebrating the Festival of Lights with an array of South Asian content this October. With something for everyone to enjoy, we encourage film fans to make the most of this eclectic mix of titles for Diwali.”

Tickets cost from £8.99 when booked online. To find out more, visit www.myvue.com

Full listings

Thamma (Hindi) – From 21 October

Ek Deewane Ki Deewaniyat (Hindi) – From 21 October

Godday Godday Chaa 2 (Hindi) – From 24 October

Baahubali: The Epic (Telugu/Hindi) – From 30 October