Celebrate Christmas with music and giving: Bradford’s Festive Concert

This December, Bradford Festival Choral Society (BFCS) invites audiences to its Traditional Christmas Concert on Saturday, December 14, at 6pm, at Price Hall, Bradford Grammar School.

A highlight of the programme is Roxanna Panufnik’s touching new arrangement of the Syriac hymn Glory Be to the Word, which will raise funds for Three Peas, a charity supporting refugees. “I’m so thrilled that Bradford Festival Choral Society will be participating in our Three Peas Refugee Carol Fundraiser,” said Panufnik. “This community is at the heart of refugee support, along with the Bradford Friendship Choir. I can’t think of a more appropriate performance for our carol Glory Be to the Word, with its origins in ancient Lebanon. Thank you BFCS, from the bottom of my heart."

Proceeds from the concert raffle will go to Three Peas, and the Bradford Baby Bank, which provides essentials for local families in need. Supporting these causes feels especially fitting during the Christmas season, as we reflect on the story of a family seeking refuge in a time of hardship.

The concert also features a variety of festive music, including Stuart Thompson’s award-winning arrangement of The Holly and the Ivy, vibrant brass band pieces by Rothwell Temperance Band, and traditional carols for the audience to join in with, such as Hark! The Herald Angels Sing and O Come All Ye Faithful. The evening will close with joyful renditions of Hail Smiling Morn and Handel’s iconic Hallelujah Chorus.

Bradford Festival Choral Society and Rothwell Temperance Band in Price Hall, Bradford Grammar School

“Our aim is to create an evening of festive cheer that brings people together,” said BFCS Chair of Trustees Elaine Schack, “We hope the music lifts spirits and that the funds raised will make a small but meaningful difference to these incredible charities.”

Tickets start at £5, with free admission for under-18s to ensure the event is open to everyone.

Visit https://www.bradfordfestivalchoralsociety.org.uk/ or https://www.ticketsource.co.uk/bfcs/t-qjqqxlx for tickets and more information.