Celebrate 25 Years of Carluccio’s: Honouring a Legacy of Authentic Italian Cuisine.

This year marks an extraordinary milestone as Carluccio’s celebrates 25 years of bringing the true taste of Italy to diners across the UK.

Founded by the legendary Italian chef Antonio Carluccio, Carluccio’s has grown from its humble beginnings into a beloved Italian dining institution, staying true to Antonio’s philosophy of simple, honest food inspired by his homeland.

Antonio Carluccio, fondly known as the ‘Godfather of Italian Gastronomy,’ opened the first Carluccio’s in 1999 in London’s Covent Garden with a vision to create an authentic Italian experience. Antonio’s passion for Italian ingredients, especially mushrooms, has inspired many of the restaurant’s signature dishes. As Carluccio’s celebrates its 25th anniversary, we continue to honour Antonio’s legacy by embracing his core belief, ‘MOF MOF’ - minimum of fuss, maximum of flavour!

In honour of this milestone, Carluccio’s has introduced a special anniversary menu, priced at its original rates, inspired by Antonio’s passion for mushrooms and the timeless, comforting flavours of Italian cuisine. Each dish is crafted with premium ingredients and authentic Italian tastes, offering diners a nostalgic journey through some of Antonio’s most beloved creations. This exclusive menu will be available until November 12, 2024.

The exclusive menu features three carefully selected dishes:

(1) Truffle and Mushroom Arancini (V) - £5.50

Crispy Sicilian rice balls filled with creamy truffle cheese and a mushroom centre, served on a black olive and mushroom crumb, and topped with Parmigiano Reggiano for a rich, indulgent start.

(2) Pasta ai Funghi (V) - £10.00

This rich egg pappardelle dish is paired with a medley of shiitake, oyster, porcini, and button mushrooms, perfectly cooked to highlight the earthy, robust flavours that Antonio loved. Plus, Carluccio’s will donate 50p from every Pasta ai Funghi sold to the Antonio Carluccio Foundation, continuing his commitment to supporting chefs and food education.

(3) Rum Panna Cotta - £6.50

A traditional Italian panna cotta infused with vanilla seeds, orange, and a touch of rum, garnished with candied orange peel for a sweet, aromatic finish.

As a gesture of thanks to our loyal guests, each customer who orders two items from the anniversary menu will receive a complimentary bag of Milano coffee beans; an opportunity to savour a piece of Italy at home.

Additionally, Carluccio’s has created a limited-edition Anniversary Gift Box filled with favourite Italian classics, perfect for gifting or treating yourself. Each box is packed with handpicked items inspired by Antonio’s love for authentic Italian flavours and the team’s passion for sharing those flavours with you.

Carluccio’s invites everyone to join the celebration with an authentic Italian experience 25 years in the making. Dine with us, raise a glass, and let’s honour Antonio Carluccio’s.