Care home welcomes community to open day

Cookridge Court Care Home in Cookridge, Leeds. will be opening their doors to the local community for an afternoon of tea and sweet treats on Saturday August 31.

Taking place between 10am and 4pm guests will be able to enjoy home-made cakes prepared by the home’s Head Chef, and will have the chance to meet the team and take a tour of the home.

Karen Francis, General Manager at Cookridge Court says: “I’m excited about welcoming new visitors and existing friends of the home to our open day. Looking for care can be a little bit daunting, but our team here at Cookridge Court will do all we can to provide all of our guests with the guidance and support they may need, and answer all of their questions, big or small. Our open day is a great chance to enjoy some delightful entertainment in a homely and friendly setting- hope to see you all there!”

Cookridge Court care home is run by Barchester Healthcare, one of the UK’s largest care providers, which is committed to delivering personalised care across its care homes and hospitals. Cookridge Court provides residential care, nursing care and dementia care for 96 residents from respite care to long term stays.