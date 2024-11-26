Care Home invites community to open day

By Georgia Johnson
Contributor
Published 26th Nov 2024, 12:53 BST
Updated 26th Nov 2024, 13:28 BST

Stamford Bridge Care Home in York will be opening their doors to the local community for their annual Christmas Fayre on Saturday 7th of December between 1pm and 4pm.

Guests will be able to enjoy locally ran stalls who will be offering lots of festive trinkets and treats. Guests will also have the chance to meet Santa Claus at Santa’s Grotto.

Emma Smith, General Manager at Stamford Bridge says: “I’m excited about welcoming new visitors and existing friends of the home to our Christmas Fayre. Christmas is an amazing time for everyone, our residents love our Christmas Fayre, and the stall holders amaze us every year with their offerings. We always love to welcome our local community into our home but Christmas makes it that bit more special.”

Stamford Bridge care home is run by Barchester Healthcare, one of the UK’s largest care providers, which is committed to delivering personalised care across its care homes and hospitals. Stamford Bridge provides residential care, nursing care and dementia care for residents from respite care to long term stays.

