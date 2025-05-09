Care home hosts free community coffee morning

By Ruth Hardy
Contributor
Published 9th May 2025, 12:05 BST
Updated 9th May 2025, 12:44 BST
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com 
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Visit Shots! now
Staff and residents at Highfield care home in Scarthingwell, Tadcaster have invited neighbours and friends from the local community to their free coffee morning.

Taking place Thursday 5th June from 10am, residents from within the local community will have a chance to meet and chat over tea or coffee and homemade cakes provided by the home. Guests will also have a chance to take a tour of the home, and ask any questions they might have about care.

General Manager of the home, Luke Owens said: “Our Community Coffee Morning allows individuals from the local area to meet and connect with one another. It’s a great chance to share stories, make new friends, and of course, enjoy our wonderful spread provided by our hospitality team!’

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Highfield care home is run by Barchester Healthcare, one of the UK’s largest care providers, which is committed to delivering personalised care across its care homes and hospitals. Highfield provides residential care and dementia care for 66residents from respite care to long term stays.

Related topics:HighfieldTadcaster
Leeds news you can trust since 1890
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice