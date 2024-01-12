Calverley’s first wellbeing festival

Calverley resident and Yoga teacher Lindsey Wood has been busy organising the area’s first wellbeing festival.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Lindsey set up her Yoga business Wild Wood Movement two years ago at the Calverley Methodist church hall but soon realised the need for health and wellbeing in the community was much sort after.

Lindsey has brought 16 local professionals together to host a day of discovery into the world of the local wellbeing industry.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Yorkshire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Along with her team, Lindsey is calling for people to join the session at the Methodist Church on February 17 for a day of relaxation and rejuvenation at Calverley's 1st Wellbeing Festival. This event, hosted by Lindsey Wood of Wild Wood Movement, is not to be missed!

Calverley Wellbeing Festival 24

Lindsey has curated a lineup of activities, treatments, talks, and products that focus on addressing challenges such as anxiety, depression, low mood, and improving nutrition and sleep.

“People can experience the healing powers of Reiki, Yoga, Pilates, Sound Bath, Meditation, Massage, Hypnotherapy, Somatic Breath practice and reflexology,” said Lindsey.

“Try taster classes in Jujitsu, Chair Exercises, Yoga, and Pilates.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Start your wellbeing journey with a calming yoga session and a soothing Reiki treatment. Strengthen your body with Pilates or indulge in a relaxing massage or beauty therapy treatment.”

She added: “Find inner peace and tranquillity through meditation and unwind with a sound bath.

"Discover the power of holistic healing with InCleanse consultations and explore the benefits of hypnotherapy.”

MHA will offer informative sessions on wellbeing services for over 55's, and you can enjoy chair exercises suitable for all fitness levels.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Refreshments will be available throughout the day to keep you energized.

Tickets are available for the morning or afternoon session at £4 per adult, £3 concession.

"Don't miss this opportunity to prioritise your wellbeing and invest in self-care,” said Lindsey.