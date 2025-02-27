‘Call Me Dusty’ gala night show in partnership with LGBT charity Out Together

Call Me Dusty, a play with music about the life of the legendary Dusty Springfield, comes to City Varieties Music Hall in Leeds on Saturday 1 March 2025, with just a few seats now remaining.

The show is produced by Leeds-based LYM Productions who have collaborated with Out Together to bring this award-winning show to Leeds for a gala night performance at City Varieties.

Out Together is a charity which is dedicated to building a strong and supportive intergenerational LGBTQ+ community in Yorkshire, with initiatives including regular social events and a recently launched telephone befriending service in partnership with Sky.

Presenter and performer Matt Jameson, who is well-known for his appearance on Married at First Sight UK and is also Out Together’s Operations Manager, takes a cameo role in these two performances of Call Me Dusty.

Matt Jameson said: “Out Together is delighted to be working with LYM Productions to bring Call Me Dusty to the stunning City Varieties Music Hall in Leeds and I’m thrilled to be taking to the stage in this captivating show.

“We were proud to feature some performances of Call Me Dusty at our annual fundraising ball last year and knew it was just the start of a great partnership and we’re continuing with that to shine even more deserved light on the life of a true LGBT icon, and to raise vital funds for Out Together’s work across Yorkshire.”

Widely considered to be the finest white soul singer of her era, for millions Dusty was the definitive pop diva. Call Me Dusty weaves together electrifying musical performances of her greatest hits with a poignant narrative that explores her tortured and trailblazing life.

Written by Derek Webb, Call Me Dusty is produced by LYM productions – founded by husband and wife team Bryan and Carolyn Craven and based in Morley, Leeds - by arrangement with Stagescripts Ltd.

Jane Collins stars as Dusty Springfield in the Call Me Dusty gala night performance with Out Together.

The part of Dusty is played by Jane Collins, starting with bringing her life as 12 year old school-girl, Mary O’Brien, through to the international acclaimed icon she went on to become. Jane’s performance as Dusty Springfield has been hailed as uncanny, noting that she captured the essence of Dusty in her speech, look and songs.

Tim Gittins, Chair of Out Together, said: “Working with LYM Productions to bring this popular show back to Yorkshire stages is just one of the many ways we are working with leading organisations and companies to continue to raise awareness and vital funds. Every event, show, fundraising initiative and collaboration helps us in achieving our mission, which is to support our members—now and in the future—as they grow older, helping them stay connected, engaged, and enjoying life.

“We are a self-reliant community, learning from one another, sharing experiences, and standing together against the barriers that prevent people from living authentically. Our members and supporters are united by a sense of purpose: to safeguard the hard-won rights and freedoms we cherish. By remaining vigilant and working alongside all those who believe in equality, we strive to create a more inclusive and supportive society.”

For more information on Out Together, including their fundraising ball on Saturday 21 June at The Queens Hotel, visit www.outtogether.lgbt

A limited number of seats are still available for the performance at City Varieties on Saturday 1 March – visit https://leedsheritagetheatres.com/whats-on/call-me-dusty-2025/ to book.