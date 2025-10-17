Caitlin Krisko and The Broadcast announce new single ‘Hello My Dear’ and December 2025 headline Leeds Show

Caitlin Krisko & The Broadcast. Photo Credit: Supplied By Artist

Caitlin Krisko and The Broadcast announce new single ‘Hello My Dear' and headline date on Friday December 5 2025 at Leeds Blues Club.

Caitlin Krisko and The Broadcast are turning the spotlight to intimacy with the release of Hello My Dear the newest single from their upcoming album Heirloom. Where summer brought fiery energy through Heart Of Gold and Let It Ride, this track slows the rhythm and invites listeners into a softer, more vulnerable space.

Hello My Dear is a late-night blues ballad filled with warmth and tenderness. It is the kind of song that makes you want to sway barefoot in the kitchen or hold someone close under dim lights. Built on Krisko’s soaring vocals and the band’s soulful arrangement, the track feels both timeless and cinematic.

“I wanted to write a song that sounded like the feeling of falling in love,” said Krisko.

“The kind of song that sneaks up on you in the quiet moments. Suddenly you are dancing in the kitchen, the world feels suspended, and you realize you have found your person.”

The single is already being described as the perfect choice for a first dance at a wedding. It has the unmistakable quality of a soundtrack moment, the one where the protagonist finally understands they have been in love all along.

Hello My Dear is just one piece of what’s to come from Caitlin Krisko and The Broadcast’s highly anticipated full-length album Heirloom, arriving early 2026.

The record is a sweeping collection of songs that bridge raw rock and roll energy with soul-stirring ballads, carrying forward the band’s reputation for powerful live performances while diving deeper into themes of love, loss, resilience, and legacy.

Heirloom represents the band at their most honest and expansive, a body of work crafted to be treasured for years to come.

This December, Caitlin Krisko and The Broadcast will release Keepsake as a limited-edition EP, featuring the first six tracks off the full-length album, available exclusively at their UK tour dates. The EP serves as both a collector's item and the opening chapter of the band’s forthcoming full-length album Heirloom. As the band explains, every Heirloom begins as a Keepsake, making this release a symbolic bridge.

Caitlin Krisko & The Broadcast have built their reputation on the road with electrifying performances across the US and UK. Hailed by Rolling Stone as “the best-kept vocal secret of the Southeast,” the band continues the raw, unfiltered energy of American rock & roll, carrying forward a tradition that stretches from Muscle Shoals to Macon. Perfect for fans of Beth Hart, Tedeschi Trucks Band, Samantha Fish, and Marcus King, Caitlin Krisko & The Broadcast delivers both the fire of rock and the soul of timeless storytelling.

In addition, Caitlin Krisko & The Broadcast are very excited to announce a 12-date UK Tour for Winter 2025. This includes a headline date on Friday 5th December 2025 at Leeds Blues Club.

Date: Friday 5th December 2025

Venue Address: Leeds Blues Club, The Cross Keys, 107 Water Lane, Leeds LS11 5WD