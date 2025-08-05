Business event ‘Business Mastery Live’ returns to Leeds for its third event

Matt Hall, Founder of Success School and Online Business Strategist returns to Leeds in October to host business event ‘Business Mastery Live’.

After the success of its previous sold-out events, 'Business Mastery Live' returns to Leeds for the third time this Autumn, aiming to put the Northern business scene on the map with an impressive array of speakers for entrepreneurs wanting to grow and scale in 2025 and beyond.

Founded by Online Business Strategist and podcast host Matt Hall, the event held in Leeds city centre, will see speakers such as Grace Andrews - Brand Director of Steven Bartlett’s Diary of a CEO and FlightStory and TikTok expert Lisa Danielle and TV presenter and sales expert Ann Dawson who has 26 years experience selling live on TV, with more names to be announced over the coming months.

A must for anyone who is serious about growing their business, making money and enjoying more success as an entrepreneur, Business Mastery Live's mission is to give business owners in the North access to speakers and networking opportunities, which can help them overcome obstacles and grow.

The last Business Mastery Live was a sell-out, with this event set to follow in its footsteps.

Founder Matt Hall, who has grown a following of 18,000 business owners online has a wealth of knowledge to share with event attendees and is host of the top charting and Guinness World record breaking entrepreneurship podcast “Success School,” as well as regular TV appearances, such as previously being a regular Lunch Mate” panellist on Channel 4’s “Steph’s Packed Lunch.”

“I’m so excited for Business Mastery Live to be returning to Leeds in October, our previous event was a huge success and this really is the only business event you need to attend in 2025 if you’re serious about scaling your success. We’re really proud to be bringing amazing ambitious entrepreneurs from the North together, along with proven experts who have built business empires so we can learn from the best.

"There are so many business events that are in London, so we really want to shine a spotlight on the amazing business scene up North too! In a world where things are becoming more digital and we rely heavily on AI, I believe there’s never been more value in networking face to face.

"I truly believe there’s no substitute for real, in-person connection, it might be easier to switch on a zoom, but I think getting together in a room is where real, business-changing collaborations are born,” says founder of Business Mastery Live Matt Hall.

Matt Hall, founder of Business Mastery Live

Business Mastery Live will take place on the October 5 at Leeds Hilton City For more information visit: https://www.eventbrite.co.uk/e/business-mastery-live-in-leeds-tickets-1230675687109?aff=erelexpmlt