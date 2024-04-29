Bradford City Centre is getting ready to Soapbox
The event will see the city centre come alive with 1000s of visitors watching the competing carts whizz around the course that starts on Kirkgate, before heading down Bank Street, and crossing the finishing line on Tyrell Street.
Ensuring the popular race can return to the city, principal sponsor Bradford BID is joined by local businesses and organisations including The Broadway, UK City of Culture 2025, Bradford College, Tiffin, Schofield Sweeney and Munroe K as sponsors for the event.
The charity partners for this year’s event include Yorkshire Air Ambulance, Mind in Bradford and Centrepoint.
Jonny Noble, Bradford BID Chief Executive said: “The Bradford Super Soapbox Challenge is a fantastic, feel good, family-friendly day, and one of my favourite events we host as a city.
We’re delighted to have the support of other key Bradford organisations to help make this event happen which provides a huge boost to our city centre retailers and food and drink venues.
We can’t wait for Danny to cut the ribbon on the day and get the race going.”
Rate My Takeaway and LDC Radio presenter, Danny Malin adds: “I’ve heard so many amazing things about Bradford’s Super Soapbox Challenge I can’t wait to see it for myself on Sunday 5th May! It’s going to be fun filled event and would love to see as many people as possible come down and enjoy a great day in Bradford city centre.”
The event is free to attend for spectators and the first race is expected to take place around 11am on Kirkgate. Races will take place throughout the day with the fastest carts moving through to the next rounds. Numerous awards will be given out to participants including Fastest Time, Innovative Cart Design and Best turned-out Soapbox crew.