Bradford BID Brings Magic and Wonder to the City Centre This Autumn

Esme & Beastie

Bradford city centre is set for a season of excitement as Bradford BID unveils two spectacular events for families and visitors to enjoy: a spellbinding free Halloween celebration on 31st October and the arrival of the dazzling 22-metre BID Wheel in Centenary Square from 18th November to 21st December.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Yorkshire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

On Friday 31st October, Families are invited to step into a world of magic this Halloween as Bradford BID transforms Centenary Square into a realm of wonder and enchantment. A free day of interactive performances and adventures will bring the centre alive with spellbinding fun, with highlights including:

Battle of the Wizards – cheer on your favourite heroes in a thrilling showdown of good versus evil, filled with comedy, illusions, and plenty of audience participation.

Meet Dreyo the Dragon and other fantastical creatures, or seek wisdom from the Enchanted Cauldron to discover your magical element.

Hands-on workshops – budding witches and wizards can create potions at the Potions Workshop or craft a magical keepsake at the Make-a-Wand Workshop.

Roaming characters – look out for the Dragon Master, Esme and Beastie, and the mighty Ord the Ogre, perfect for unforgettable photo opportunities.

Free face painting – Professional face painters will be on hand to turn children into their favourite characters.

Families are encouraged to come along in costume and immerse themselves in the magic.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Following Halloween, the festive season will be marked by the arrival of the 22-metre BID Wheel in Centenary Square. Standing tall in the heart of Bradford, the wheel promises breath-taking views and a festive experience for all ages from 18th November – 21st December.

Tickets will cost £3 per person, and under 3s go free, with card payment only and no advance bookings required

Leanne Holmes, Bradford BID Project Manager said: “We’re thrilled to be bringing two incredible events to the heart of Bradford this autumn.

"The free Halloween celebration promises to be a fun, magical experience for families, while the stunning BID Wheel will bring festive cheer to Centenary Square. Both events are designed to showcase Bradford city centre as a vibrant, exciting destination for everyone to enjoy.”

Further details on the events are available at www.bradfordbid.co.uk