Bradford 2025: UK City of Culture plans unveiled on BBC's One Show with 'opening extravaganza' from Dynamo
In a segment for the BBC’s One Show delivered live from St George’s Hall, an excitable audience was told about the 1,000 events and performances that are set to make up the huge event.
Shanaz Gulzar, the creative director of Bradford 2025, told presenter Matt Allwright that the city is set to host the prestigious Turner Prize next year and will celebrate a new drawing project from renowned artist David Hockney, among other plans.
With three months to go until the celebrations begin, it was also revealed that Steven Frayne - the entertainer better known as Dynamo - has been helping to create an “opening extravaganza”.
It comes two years after Bradford won the opportunity to be the UK’s city of culture, beating the likes of Wrexham and County Durham.
As part of the announcement on BBC One earlier this evening (September 12), viewers heard that roadworks have been taking place across Bradford to ready the city for the event, while renovations on beloved landmarks like the old Odeon cinema continue.
A £3m cultural capital fund has funded a series of exciting new events as part of the City of Culture programme.
Some huge projects have already been completed, such as Bradford Peace Museum’s move to a new space at Salts Mill in a project that took six months. The museum, that holds more than 16,000 objects, tells the story of peace through the ages and is now open.
