Boy on a Dolphin back at The Birdwell Venue with new songs to showcase
And this time, as well as playing all your favourites, they will be showcasing some brand new Dolphin tunes so don't miss it.
If you've seen 'Boy on a Dolphin' before, you'll know you can expect an amazing evening of beautiful, original music, based around John Reilly’s outstanding vocals, emotion filled lyrics and the amazing Spanish guitar grooves of Pete Hiley.
The original four band members, John, Pete, Andy Needham, and Darren Ford will be joined by new member Anthony Lomas, so expect a surprise or two.
They will be playing all of their greatest songs, including ‘Words Inside', ‘Walking Home, ‘Trapeze’, ‘Life’s a Blast’ and, of course, ‘Fire’ but in addition, they will also be trying out some brand new songs.
Tickets for the show, on Friday, June 7, are £20 in advance book online here, they are also available by calling or texting Elaine on 07918 556552. Restricted seating, so tickets are available on a first come, first served basis.
Doors open at 7pm and the performance starts at 8:45pm.