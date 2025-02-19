Normal Women: Making History for 900 Years by Philippa Gregory and Alexis Snell

Turn back the clock and discover 900 years of women’s history, have your spine well and truly tingled by a terrifying sci-fi thriller, strap yourself in for a ride along Formula 1’s fast lane, and enjoy the final, fantastic chapter of an epic series starring a boy with no memories in a fabulous February selection of children’s books.

Age 12 plus:

Normal Women: Making History for 900 Years

Philippa Gregory and Alexis Snell

If you thought women’s history was all about big dresses and bonnets, crinolines and stagecoaches, then you’ll be having second thoughts with this eye-opening women’s history from award-winning and number one bestselling author Philippa Gregory.

Adapted from Gregory’s critically acclaimed and ground-breaking book, Normal Women – which tells the story of England over 900 years but, for the very first time, puts previously ignored and invisible women’s history at its beating heart – this super teen edition sets the record straight for younger readers.

Today, when we think of women of the past, we often think of the 1800s and 1900s, a time when women were told they were naturally inferior to men, and must stay at home while men went out to work and have fun.

But that is a huge mistake, says Gregory, because there is so much more to women’s history than the manners and mores of more recent centuries. Ordinary English women have been doing extraordinary things FOREVER – it just didn’t make the history books (written by men, of course!).

Women have, in fact, been making history for 900 years. Meet farmers, highwaywomen, pirates, ‘female husbands,’ slaves, soldiers, criminals, writers, inventors, rioters and lots more who spent their lives protesting, working, playing, taking risks, getting rich (and getting even!).

Some women were outstandingly brilliant and some were outstandingly bad, and now at last we can their stories can be heard... stories of ingenuity, diversity, rebellion, survival, and sisterhood. With illustration throughout by award-winning printmaker Alexis Snell, Normal Women is no ordinary book and is a must-read for women of every age.

(Red Shed, paperback, £14.99)

Age 11 plus:

The Night House Files: The Deadsoul Project

Dan Smith and Luke Brookes

Get ready to have your spine well and truly tingled as award-winning author and master of creepy sci-fi, Dan Smith, returns with the first book in a super-charged new Night House Files series full of thrills, chills and some seriously scary science.

At the heart of this gripping and gruesome opener is a secret organisation called The Night House which exposes the horrifying ‘truth’ behind the Alpine Heights disaster. The year is 1977 and Alpine Heights is a tower block where Kyle and Lauren Dempsey live with their mum and bullying stepdad Connor. Only a few days ago, they were told that Connor, a soldier, has been killed in action in Northern Ireland. But then he turns up at their flat in Alpine Heights and is terrifyingly changed. Following a secret military experiment, he has been infected with some kind of alien life form which is using him as a host to pass on a mysterious virus seems to be running rampant through the building leaving many residents dead. Fast forward through the decades and nobody has ever discovered what really happened... until now.

With a twisting, time-travelling and heart-pounding plot, some blood-curdling alien bodysnatchers, Brookes’ wonderfully graphic and atmospheric black and white illustrations, and published in Barrington Stoke’s trademark dyslexia-friendly format, this is a brilliantly imaginative adventure which will hook in readers from the first page… and is best read in daylight hours!

(Barrington Stoke, paperback, £7.99)

Age 9 plus:

The Falling Boy

David Almond

Be transported into an ethereal world with a young boy coming to terms with a change of school and his father’s battle with cancer in a moving and beautifully written novel from multi-talented master storyteller David Almond, author of the million-copy selling novel Skellig.

Widely regarded as one of the most exciting, inspirational and innovative children's authors writing today, Almond was awarded an OBE for services to literature in 2021 and The Falling Boy is another middle grade gem full of warmth, wisdom, and an exquisite blend of real life and fantasy.

Nothing is the same for Joff this summer. Next term, he moves up to secondary school, his dad is ill, his mum is working, and there’s a new kid in town. The days are long and hot, and change is in the air. He can’t wait to escape the tensions at home each day and goes off with his dog Jet to explore the countryside. But there’s one place he’s not allowed to explore... the Chapel of Doom. It sits above the town, ancient and crumbling, with its warning signs and the legend of the Falling Boy. He's always believed the Falling Boy is just a story, told to make the kids do what they’re told. And when Joff’s adventures take him beyond the boundaries, he discovers something unexpected, something truly magical...

Written with intensity, insight and compassion, Falling Boy is another masterpiece from Almond as he brings us an ethereal and yet earthy coming-of-age odyssey about hope, friendship, conquering your fears, and making youthful sense of a mixed up, muddled up world.

(Hodder Children’s Books, paperback, £8.99)

Age 9 plus:

How To Roller-Skate with One Leg

Ella Dove and Jennifer Jamieson

Maya Bright might have lost her leg in a road accident a year ago... but she’s determined not to lose her famous sense of humour. Welcome to a funny and uplifting story about friendship and living your best life from journalist and amputee Ella Dove whose life changed forever when a freak accident meant that she had to have her leg amputated.

Now an inspirational speaker and novelist, Dove’s delightful debut children’s novel is a thoroughly heartwarming celebration of friendship, family, and overcoming adversity, and will delight young readers with its honesty, playfulness and raw courage.

‘Hi! I'm Maya Bright. Last year was the worst... I lost my leg in a road accident. But I’m still me, and I’m not going to let anything – or anybody – stop me from living my best life!’ When Maya finds a list she made before losing her leg, she decides she’s still going to do everything on it... even though her former bestie has ditched her for the cool kids. Before she turns 13, she’s going to... get her ears double-pierced, learn how to roller-skate, stay up all night at a sleepover, go viral, have the best birthday party ever, AND make her ex-best friend Sophie realise what she’s missing!

Dove – who is a trustee for the Limbless Association – proved herself to be a master storyteller with her riveting novel for adults, Five Steps to Happy, which was written straight out of the toughest of ordeals, and she brings the same acute observations and insight to this entertaining and enlightening adventure for younger readers.

(Orchard Books, paperback, £7.99)

Age 9 plus:

Jayben and the Dragon Stone

Thomas Leeds

Welcome back to Elf World and the final, fantastic chapter of an epic series starring Jayben, a boy with no memories, fast fading powers, and a mammoth task to complete! Brimming with action and a searing insight into a life lived with seizures and memory loss, the Jayben adventures are written by debut author Thomas Leeds who was inspired by his own unique personal experience of memory-loss after an accident when he was nineteen left him with no memories of his childhood and severe epilepsy.

Jayben is the Ninth Dreamer and the only one who can defeat Null, the evil villain who has been making everyone in the Elf World forget. But the crystals that give Jayben his power are quickly fading, and he needs to uncover the missing words from the Book of Dreamers to finally free everyone from Null’s curse. When Jayben finds an electrifying blue stone, he quickly learns that it can transport him anywhere in the blink of an eye... but it can be dangerous unless used properly. Hearing of a magical elixir that can restore his crystals to full strength, Jayben sets out on a quest with his friends to find it and the missing words. But Null's ally is racing to get to the elixir first and the words are scattered across the five realms of the Elf World. And it seems as if something – or someone – is preventing Jayben from succeeding. He needs to work out who he can trust, and fast, as he prepares to battle Null in a final showdown.

Jayben’s world-saving and inspirational adventures have gripped young readers from start to finish with one boy’s bravery, determination and refusal to give in to his afflictions taking a starring role. Add on an immersive fantasy world full of danger and jeopardy, and you have a modern classic with an unforgettable hero.

(Hodder Children’s Books, paperback, £8.99)

Age 9 plus:

Drive to Victory: Incredible True Stories from the Fastest Sport in the World

Karun Chandhok

Strap yourself in and get ready for an amazing trip to Formula One’s fast lane with real-life racing driver Karun Chandhok... part of a very exclusive club of only two Indian F1 drivers!

How fast do Formula 1 cars really go, how do you become a racing driver, what track is the hardest to drive in the world? Discover the most amazing stories and incredible stats and facts about the fastest and most exciting sport on the planet with this informative guide.

From trackside to podium, leading Sky Sports Grand Prix commentator and former F1 driver Chandhok showcases the best teams, drivers, tracks, cars, jaw-dropping moments and more. Drive to Victory features the top drivers on the circuit today – Lewis Hamilton, Max Verstappen, Lando Norris and George Russell – plus iconic drivers from the past like Michael Schumacher, Sebastian Vettel and Jenson Button. Learn about the trailblazing female drivers Maria Terese de Filippis and Lella Lombardi, and take a look at the great teams and impressive tracks that push drivers to their limit. Young F1 fans can also discover lots of fascinating facts like racing cars go so fast that they are able to drive upside down, an F1 car has around 11,000 parts, and an F1 team was once brought for the huge sum of... £1.

Chandhok takes readers behind the scenes and under the bonnet to unearth spectacular stories and stats, and show what it really takes to drive to success in the world of F1.

(Wren & Rook, paperback, £9.99)

Age 8 plus:

The Cheat Book (vol.2)

RAMZEE

Warning, if you’re a grown-up... look away! Prepare for your youngsters to giggle and guffaw when they get their mischievous paws on the second book in the hilarious Cheat Book series from RAMZEE (aka author and illustrator Ramsey Hassan). Star of the show is Kamal and he’s off on another madcap adventure with tips and tricks from his cheat book to guide him along the way.

Wish you could hunt down a ferocious beast? Ever wondered what a REAL night sky looks like? Do you want to embrace your wild side? Join Kamal as he attempts to survive the wild! Kamal has promised to track down the infamous Beast of Criggily Wood. He throws himself into the wilderness with nothing but his two best friends, his wits and the mysterious Cheat Book. The Cheat Book promises its reader life hacks for literally any occasion. But can it help Kamal track down the beast lurking in the shadows, dodge all the poison ivy and make it home in one piece?

With eye-catching black-and-white illustrations throughout, a hero who would like to be – sorry, IS – the coolest guy in the class, and packed to the brim with fun, friendship, youthful energy and laughter, this hilarious series hits all the right notes for anarchy-loving youngsters.

(Hodder Children’s Books, paperback, £8.99)

Age 4 plus:

Becoming Real: The True Story of the Velveteen Rabbit

Molly Golden and Paola Escobar

Ever since it was first published in 1922, Margery Williams’ The Velveteen Rabbit – the warm and beguiling tale of a toy rabbit who longs to be real – has been an instant favourite for generations of children. And now – for the first time – this warm and lovingly detailed picture book tells how this beloved character came to be and the true story of its creator.

As a young child, Margery Williams lived in London but when the father she adored died, she had to move with her family to far away New York City. Consumed by sadness, Margery found solace visiting the animals in the wild and wonderful Central Park zoo near her new home, and in her toys—toys that became real to her. As an adult, and now author of numerous books for adults and children, she watched her own youngsters use their imaginations to work through difficult times and, inspired by their play, she wrote The Velveteen Rabbit.

Beautifully and sensitively written by Molly Golden, and with gorgeous artwork by Colombian graphic designer and illustrator Paola Escobar, the story of Margery’s life celebrates the healing power of the imagination and childhood play, and will resonate with anyone who has ever wished their beloved toys would become real.

(Clarion Books, hardback, £12.99)

Age 3 plus:

Wiggling Words

Kate Rolfe

Step inside the creative mind of a neurodivergent reader and discover a wild and wonderful world of words! This inspiring picture book story – which will resonate with those with dyslexia and every child who struggles to read – is the prizewinning creation of dyslexic author and illustrator Kate Rolfe.

Wiggling Words is a V&A Award winner as well as the winner of two World Illustration Awards and is the perfect go-to book to encourage problem-solving and build confidence. Everyone loves a story but when the words starts wiggling and jiggling all the way out of the book it takes some clever thinking to discover the animals, build the castle, and sail a boat across the water. Oh, and look out for the crocodile!

Verbs, also known as action words, can be pesky things to master and nobody understands the struggle better than this inspiring story about a child lost in a forest of letters. Skip, trip, fumble and fall with them as they discover that even though words can be tricky, they can be fun too! Designed with both simplicity and empathy, and brought to life by Rolfe’s stunning two-tone artwork, Wiggling Words is ideal for children with reading difficulties.

(Two Hoots, hardback, £12.99)

Age 3 plus:

One Cheeky Octopus

Alastair Chisholm and Alex Willmore

Meet Sylvester... he’s ONE CHEEKY OCTOPUS, and youngsters are going to welcome him with (eight!) open arms! Prize-winning author Alastair Chisholm and illustrator extraordinaire Alex Willmore ‘pool’ their imaginations for this hilarious counting tale filled with underwater friends and one very big TICKLE! Sylvester reckons he’s the cleverest, the sneakiest, the bestest and the beakiest but he’s also bored and when sees his friends having fun, he decides to have some of his own! Using his looong arms, Sylvester GRABS and NABS all the games and toys. Oh no, will this cheeky octopus ever learn to share? Chisholm has laugh-out-loud fun with an ocean of words and numbers while Willmore puts life, mischief and mayhem into a colourful array of sea creatures. ‘Armed’ and ready to capture young imaginations... and teach a few life lessons!

(Hodder Children’s Books, paperback, £7.99)

Age 2 plus:

Bunny’s New Brakes

Caroline Crowe and Jess Pauwels

You’re never too young to join in the fun of Eastertime so dish up this delicious concoction of fun, friendship and a fast-moving bunny with a chocolate-flavoured picture book from author Caroline Crowe and illustrator Jess Pauwels. Taking the starring ‘roll’ is Blaze the bunny whose top-speed scooter crash threatens to ruin Easter unless there’s a way to make more chocolate eggs in time? ‘A perfect day, no clouds and sunny, And look here comes a little bunny... Oh dear she’s coming rather fast, She’s heading for the egg display, My brakes won't work, quick out the way!’ Poor Blaze is not like all the other bunnies. Instead of lolloping around peacefully, she likes to travel FAST on her scooter. But disaster strikes when she crashes into the chocolate eggs that the Easter bunnies need for Easter morning! How will Blaze find a fix in time? Perhaps instead of chocolate eggs, she can create a chocolate bunny mould? Crowe’s rhyming romp is a delight to read to little ones and Pauwels adds extra mouthwatering madness with her richly detailed and colourful illustrations. Magical mayhem for readers of every age!

(Faber Children’s Books, paperback, £7.99)

Age one plus:

Come What May

Debi Gliori

‘Love stays like the sky, when the clouds move away. Love stays forever, unchanged, come what may.’ Steep yourself in the beautiful words and pictures of award-winning writer and illustrator Debi Gliori’s Come What May, a heartfelt companion book to her much-loved No Matter What, a timelessly reassuring and irresistible story about unconditional love which has been comforting little ones for over 25 years.

This new picture book odyssey is a lyrical, moving and humorous story about enduring love and once again features the beloved foxes, Large and Small, as they head out on a picnic in the countryside to wind down after a rather trying afternoon attempting some baking. As their walk takes them across flower-strewn meadows, through cool woods and eventually up on to a gentle hill from which they can see their cosy home below, they reflect on all the moods a single day can hold. And as a squall of rain briefly threatens their picnic, they eventually decide that moods may change like the weather, but their love for each other will always remain constant.

Soothing, sensual and uplifting, Gliori’s beautifully told and illustrated story is brimming with worldly wisdom and genuine affection, and is sure to delight readers both young and old.

(Bloomsbury Children’s Books, hardback, £12.99)

Age one plus:

Long Dog

James Davies

Long story cut short... you’d be barking mad to miss this laugh-out-loud tale of a boy and his unbreakable friendship with a very loooong dog! Talented illustrator and author James Davies works his animal magic on the unfolding story of a boy called James and his faithful, long-suffering dog. Everybody longs to have a dog of their own… but what if it’s a very long dog? James and Long Dog are inseparable, the best ever friends, and they think being long is awesome, even if nobody else agrees. For James, it means spaghetti hugs and extra-long walks. Luckily, the other pets in the park don’t seem so perfect either... and when they mysteriously go missing, there’s only one dog (one exceedingly long dog!) in the whole world who is long enough to rescue them. With a madcap adventure to enjoy, a surprise fold-out page, and messages about friendship, difference, being yourself (and digging very deep holes!), this doggie delight is guaranteed to capture everyone’s heart!

(Templar Books, paperback, £7.99)

Age one plus:

Mummies Love Hugs

Lara Bryan and Asa Gilland

With Mother’s Day on the horizon, celebrate the power of hugs and love with this cosy and colourful interactive board book which puts the spotlight on the special bond between a mother and her child. Mummies LOVE hugs – from big, brave hugs to soft, snuggly one – and young children will delight in turning the inventively shaped pages to bring mummies and their little ones together for a cuddle. With Lara Bryan’s simple rhyming text and the adorable illustrations of Asa Gilland, Mummies Love Hugs offers a gentle exploration of how hugs can help with all kinds of feelings, and make you feel loved. The perfect gift for Mother’s Day... or any time of the year!

(Usborne Publishing, board book, £7.99)

Age from birth:

Match the Shape: A Shape-Sorting Board Book

Ruth Symons and Susie Hammer

Here’s an inventive board book that teaches more than just first words! Match the Shape – written by Ruth Symons and illustrated in vivid colours by Polish artist Susie Hammer – doubles up as a brilliant shape-sorter in an ingenious design that lets toddlers place three chunky shapes into matching slots. The circle, triangle and rectangle – attached to the book with colourful ribbons – create an engaging shape-sorter game on each colourful page with each slotting into cut-outs with satisfying ease, and each completing a variety of images, from a rocket ship to a colourful butterfly. Matching the shapes aids children in their fine motor skills, hand-eye co-ordination and problem-solving skills, and each spread also introduces popular first words, making this the ideal book to learn from while having fun. Perfectly shaped for readers of the future!

(Templar Books, board book, £7.99)

Age from birth:

I'm a Dinosaur and I’m a Car

Ruth Symons and Matthew Scott

Roar, stomp, beep and toot! Little hands will love exploring these dazzling, dinky shaped board books packed with their favourite dinosaurs and cars. Featuring illustrator Matthew Scott’s bright colours and friendly faces, the adorable toy-like pages of I'm a Dinosaur and I’m a Car are sure to hold the attention of the youngest babies while author Ruth Symons’ simple facts are perfect for toddlers. Each uniquely-shaped page reveals a new dinosaur or car, alongside a simple fact and a playful sound to join in with. Get ready to ROAR, STOMP and SCREECH along as they meet dinosaurs big and small, from a stomping T.rex to a soaring Pterodactyl. And BEEP, TOOT and NEE-NAW as they meet cars, trucks, trains, boats, and even a helicopter. Fun and learning at the turn of every sturdy page!

(Templar Books, board books, £6.99 each)