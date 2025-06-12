Tope Dada: One song, one book, one community at a time

In a world increasingly driven by noise and chaos, Tope Dada is creating space for healing—through music, books, and community. From the streets of Ilorin, Nigeria, to the heart of Bradford, UK, Tope’s journey is one of resilience, reinvention, and relentless impact. A global music artist, author, and humanitarian, his latest releases are amplifying hope across borders.

🎵 The Storm Is Over – A Song of Survival

Tope’s new single, The Storm Is Over, is more than a song—it’s a declaration. Layered with soulful melodies and powerful lyrics, the track captures a deep spiritual truth: pain doesn’t last forever. Inspired by personal experiences of delay, rejection, and depression, Tope channels vulnerability into an anthem of victory.

“That song is for anyone who has ever cried behind closed doors,” he says. “It’s for the ones who are still standing after the storm.”

Tope Dada

With more than 30 songs to his name—including audience favorites like Jehovah Jireh, Iwo Loba, and I Am Blessed—Tope’s sound continues to blend African rhythms with gospel truth, creating something both authentic and transcendent.

📖 Sound Mind – When Music Meets Mental Health

Released to growing acclaim, Sound Mind: How Music Shapes Mental Health and Emotional Well-being is Tope’s latest literary gift to the world. The book examines how music can help manage stress, improve emotional regulation, and restore broken identities. Drawing from his academic background and spiritual journey, the book bridges science and spirituality in a way that is refreshingly human.

“Music gave me purpose when I felt forgotten. Now I give music to help others feel remembered,” Tope shares in the opening chapter.

Tope Dada

The book speaks directly to creatives, caregivers, and anyone navigating the quiet battles of the mind. It’s already being hailed as a must-read for the faith and wellness communities.

👑 A Legacy of Leadership – Men’s Porch Legacy Awards

In April 2025, Tope Dada hosted the inaugural Men’s Porch Legacy Awards in Bradford—a night of celebration, healing, and honour. The event drew dignitaries such as Lord Mayor of Bradford, Cllr Beverley Mullaney, and other city leaders, recognizing men who are changing their families, communities, and the world.

The awards reflect Tope’s vision of empowering men emotionally and spiritually through the platform Men’s Porch, which he founded to address issues like fatherhood, purpose, mental health, and faith.

🌍 Purpose Beyond Performance

A graduate of the University of Ibadan (Psychology) and the University of Bradford (MA in Peace, Conflict & Development), Tope Dada is more than a performer—he’s a movement. He co-founded the Tetod Foundation with his wife, Tomiwa Dada, impacting underprivileged communities through education, food programs, and mentorship.

Through every concert, book, podcast, and award ceremony, Tope is weaving a legacy of hope that reaches far beyond the stage.