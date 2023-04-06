The 27 titles for World Book Night are reaveled - plus details of 30-minute reading challenge
A list of 27 titles that will feature as part of this year’s World Book Night, the annual celebration which brings people from all over the country together to read more, has been revealed.
World Book Night takes place on April 23 and organisers the Reading Agency will be gifting more than 68,000 books across the country to give to people who don’t regularly read for pleasure or with limited access to books.
There is also a selection of audiobooks available for the public to download for free.
This year, The Reading Agency’s 2023 Quick Reads titles will be part of the World Book Night celebrations and giveaway.
Selected by a panel including librarians and booksellers, the diverse list of authors and titles for this year’s World Book Night has something for avid readers and those new to reading for pleasure alike.
World Book Night 2023 Titles
Aftershocks by Anne Fine
Dear Edward by Ann Napolitano
Feel Good Food by Joe Wicks
Game Over: Rise of the Raid Mob by M.J. Sullivan
Lift Your Vibe by Richie Norton
Making It by Jay Blades
Maybe I Don’t Belong Here by David Harewood
Nightingale Point by Luan Goldie
One Body: A Retrospective written and narrated by Catherine Simpson
Passing by Nella Larsen
Pulling Through by Catherine Jessop
Superheroes: Inspiring Stories of Secret Strength by Sophia Thakur and Denzell Dankwah
The Natural Health Service: What the Great Outdoors Can Do For Your Mind written and narrated by Isabel Hardman
The Patient: A DS Cross Thriller by Tim Sullivan
The Songs You’ve Never Heard by Becky Jerams and Ellie Wyatt
The Trust by M.H. Eccleston
The Woman in the White Kimono by Ana Johns, narrated by Laurence Bouvard
This Book Kills by Ravena Guron
This Monk Wears Heels: Be Who You Are by Kodo Nishimura
This Way Out by Tufayel Ahmed
You Think You Know Me by Ayaan Mohamud
Quick Reads 2023 Titles
Dead Man Talking by Roddy Doyle
Hello Mum by Bernardine Evaristo
One False Move by Dreda Say Mitchell
Paris for One by Jojo Moyes
The Double Clue: And Other Hercule Poirot Stories by Agatha Christie
Wish You Were Dead by Peter James
Karen Napier, chief executive of the Reading Agency said: “With some of our most-loved Quick Reads being reprinted especially, this year, we think there is something for everyone on the list – whether they’re seasoned readers or new to picking up a book.”
David Harewood said: “I hope this book continues to inspire all those who have experienced psychosis or mental health issues over the years and gives hope that recovery is possible.”
As part of World Book Night, the Reading Agency has launched the Road to Reading, a 10-week initiative that challenges you to read for 30 minutes each week. To anyone taking part, The Reading Agency will then sharing weekly tips, useful advice and reading recommendations.Sign up for the Road to Reading at worldbooknight.org, with the challenge kicking off on World Book Night, during the reading hour – from 7pm – 8pm) on Sunday April 23.