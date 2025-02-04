MEGA: The Most Enormous Animals Ever by Jules Howard and Gavin Scott

Travel back through time to meet the world’s most enormous animals, brace yourself for the final fantastic adventure in a turbo-powered series, share ghost stories at a seriously spooky boarding school, and enjoy friendship, fantasy and sweet dreams with a magical new series in a fabulous February line-up of new children’s books.

Age 7 plus:

MEGA: The Most Enormous Animals Ever

Jules Howard and Gavin Scott

BIG animals need a BIG book and this terrific tome featuring the planet’s mightiest creatures is guaranteed to go down MEGA-BIG with animal-loving youngsters!

Open the pages of MEGA and enjoy a fascinating, full-colour celebration of the world’s most enormous animals alongside zoology correspondent, science-writer and broadcaster Jules Howard whose expertise and passion for the natural world shines out of this captivating compendium.

Brought to life by the magnificent and richly detailed illustrations of Gavin Scott, these larger-than-life creatures stomp, swim and slither off the page as readers join a journey to unearth the secrets of the mighty megafauna of the past and see how they compare to the largest creatures that roam the earth today.

From colossal crocodiles to massive marsupials, this is the natural world at its biggest and best, and children can marvel at the wonders of evolution, discover ingenious feats of animal engineering, and learn how, for some gentle giants, their size could be both a blessing and a curse!

Discover the magnificent creatures that have shaped our planet, from the mighty megalodon, sabre-toothed cats and giant birds that existed millions of years ago, to the elephants, giraffes and whales that live today. Find out why some of the largest creatures on Earth became extinct, what we know about their lives from the clues they left behind and how we can protect the megafauna that roam our planet today.

Howard’s friendly and absorbing text explores these mega-creatures in an entertaining and accessible way and, after exploring an astounding array of mighty megafauna from both the past and present, the cover jacket folds out to an epic poster of one of the largest animals featured in the book. BIG, beautifully created and with a treasure trove of MEGA fauna facts, this is a must-have reading adventure for all young zoologists!

(Nosy Crow, hardback, £20)

Age 9 plus:

Mega Robo Bros: Final Form

Neill Cameron

Brace yourself for the final fantastic adventure in a turbo-powered graphic novel series that has thrilled thousands of readers and has appeared courtesy of David Fickling Books’ highly popular The Phoenix Presents series… and comic books creator Neill Cameron.

Part of an amazing all-colour story strip series, Final Form is the last book in a republished version of Mega Robo Bros which has been fully remastered and adapted into a chunky format with lots of extra bonus content.

Packed with all-action fun, exhilarating drama and comedy, these supercharged tales of two robot brothers fighting evil enemies have delighted young readers and helped to encourage a love of books and good storytelling.

So travel to London in the future and meet Alex and Freddy who are just like any other brothers. They are always squabbling and forever finding new ways to drive their adoptive parents crazy. There’s only one difference... they are also the most powerful robots on Earth. In this epic finale, we find that after nearly causing a devastating catastrophe under the influence of the evil Robot 23, Freddy and Alex’s lives will never be the same again. Evil plans are coming to fruition, and the grand schemes of the Mega Robo Bros' nemesis are finally revealed. The brothers will have to face their ultimate test... and their success or failure will decide the fate of all humans and robots, everywhere!

With explosive action, family drama, and two madcap brothers saving the day, these superhero thrillers guarantee laughs on every page and are ideal for your own young techno wizards. An epic series and the perfect ending!

(David Fickling Books, paperback, £9.99)

Age 9 plus:

Shadowhall Academy: Ghost Story Society

Phil Hickes

Don’t whisper it too loud but there’s something seriously spooky going on in the second book of the thrilling, chilling Shadowhall Academy series from Phil Hickes, a writer with a self-declared passion for horror, ghosts, and all things that go bump in the night!

Hickes is at his ghostly, gothic best in these hair-raising adventures which blend boarding school fun with perfectly pitched scary escapades. So enter (if you dare!) Shadowhall Academy, a creepy establishment where spectres abound and spirits haunt the halls.

It’s the perfect night for a ghost story... or is it a little too perfect? As if Shadowhall Academy wasn’t creepy enough, Lilian Jones and her friends have started a Ghost Story Society. It’s all harmless fun, until one girl warns of a sinister book hidden somewhere in the school that can bring your darkest secrets to life. So when Lilian finds a mysterious book that seems like the one from the story, her friends warn her not to mess with dark magic. But she’s never been one to resist an adventure. And when Lilian writes her deepest secrets in the book, she unleashes a danger far worse than she could ever imagine...

The spook factor bar is raised high in this exciting adventure but there is also the joy of getting into the thick of it with Lilian and her friendship group as they join forces to track down the dark secrets hidden in the book that seems to have a life of its own. Fast-paced, and packed with scary surprises and dark discoveries, this super-spooky series is must reading for all youngsters who like their adventures to be deliciously and devilishly dark!

(Usborne Publishing, paperback, £7.99)

Age 7 plus:

King Coo: The Secret in the Woods

Adam Stower

Forget Tarzan and branch out with the new kid on the treetops… a girl with a spear, a pet wombat, and a beard! Author and illustrator Adam Stower swings into action in this fantastic forest farce full of chaotic capers, hilarious adventures, perilous plop pits, sloshy springs and mucky mats, the first book of a hit series that is being republished for young readers.

Orchestrating all the outrageous antics is King Coo, a tree-swinging, wombat-owning, trap-building, fully-bearded girl whose inventive mind creates a wonderful world of fun, laughter and marvellous mishaps. Packed throughout with Stower’s bold, busy and eye-catching black-and-white illustrations, this raucous romp will have youngsters giggling out loud as they encounter low-down baddies and high jinks on every page.

Meet young Ben Pole, a rather small and skinny boy who has been cruelly nicknamed Bean-Pole by Monty Grabbe, the short, fat school bully. Ben might be small but he’s smart and spends his days slinking through the shadows to keep out of sight of Monty and his unpleasant goons, Bertie and Gertie Plank, the remarkably huge and lumpy twins who are about as brainy as a baked potato.

But on the last day of term, Monty spots Ben in the playground and chases after him with the terrible twins at his side. Ben only just manages to escape by falling down one of the mysterious sinkholes that have been appearing all over the town. And to his amazement he discovers a forest with treetop swings, waterslides, catapults, Wombatifier 2000s and best of all, the bearded King Coo. However, Ben and his new friend Coo have got a fight on their hands! They will need cow-pat-a-pults and slug pulps aplenty as there’s a sinister pest controller on the prowl, Monty and his gang have a dastardly plan and a particularly wild creature is roaming the forest…

This is a gloriously anarchic story for all youngsters who love their adventures to come with plenty of smelly, squelchy frolics and funny one-liners, but there are also important messages about having confidence in who you are and standing up to the bullies. Hair-raising adventures for girls and boys!

(David Fickling Books, paperback, £7.99)

Age 7 plus:

Dungeon Runners: Sky Battles

Kieran Larwood and Joe Todd-Stanton

Heroes come in all shapes and sizes... and everyone deserves the chance to prove it! Blue Peter Award-winning author Kieran Larwood and Waterstones Children’s Book Prize winner Joe Todd-Stanton pool their considerable talents for the second Dungeon Runners adventure, part of a fully illustrated and action-packed fantasy quest series which is perfect for newly independent readers.

The Guardian Kit – who dreamed of being a Dungeon Runner all his life – can hardly believe he’s now achieved his goal and is a professional Dungeon Runner. With his team-mates Sandy and Thorn (the youngest team in history!), they fly off on the back of a dragon to a city in the clouds to compete. But with new dangers at every turn, Kit and his friends will need their wits and bravery to take on enemies as well as monsters. Can this band of unlikely heroes keep their winning streak with the odds stacked against them, and are they ready for the big leagues? There’s only one way to find out... have you got what it takes to survive the Dungeon? Now is your chance to prove it!

Young readers and action fans are loving the world of the Dungeon Runners, a magical land of heroes where bullies are challenged by an unlikely but plucky trio of friends who are willing to enter tough competitions and fight their way to the top.

With its uplifting tales of underdogs winning through, this super series is ideal inspiration for children finding their feet in the big, wide world. So what are you waiting for... there’s always space for a new team of heroes at the Dungeon!

(Nosy Crow, paperback, £7.99)

Age 6 plus:

Dream Keepers: Secrets of Moon Wood

Rebecca Lewis-Oakes and Anastasiya Kanavaliuk

If you long for adventures full of friendship, fantasy and sweet dreams then head off to Moon Wood, a magical world beyond even your wildest dreams! Make your youngsters’ dreams come true with the first book of an adorable new series from author Rebecca Lewis-Oakes, and Belarusian illustrator Anastasiya Kanavaliuk who is based in Poland. Bella and her friends live in the sleepy, happy town of Sunny Wood and they're excited about the mysterious apothecary shop that has just opened. Inside, Bella discovers a beautiful pink feather, and her friends find their own unique tokens too. They tuck them under their pillow before bed, hoping for sweet dreams. To Bella's surprise, she and her friends are whisked away in their sleep to the magical world of Moon Wood, a dream version of Sunny Wood. There Bella meets Skye, a pink-winged pegasus, and the girls discover that they are Dream Keepers! But their arrival in the dream realm has awakened the Queen of Nightmares. Can they work together to banish her and her shadows in time? Filled with exciting adventures, fantastical characters and creatures, and magical moments, this is destined to be a winner with all fantasy fans!

(Piccadilly Press, paperback, £7.99)

Age 5 plus:

Gruff Justice

Ross Montgomery and Marisa Morea

Can Big Goat Gruff prove his innocence before he’s turned into goat pie? Gruff – the inveterate naughty nibbler of fairytale fame – takes centre stage in a wonderfully tasty and witty tale from bestselling children’s author Ross Montgomery. Filled with Marisa Morea’s colourful and characterful illustrations, an addictive sense of fun, and subtle messages about the risks of jumping to the wrong conclusion, Gruff Justice is the latest book in publisher Barrington Stoke’s super-readable Little Gems series which brings together leading authors and illustrators. Big Goat Gruff is always in trouble for eating things on the farm. So when the farmer discovers that the birthday cake he made for his wife has a huge bite taken out of it, he’s FURIOUS and Gruff is naturally the first suspect. But he didn’t do it! Can Gruff find the culprit and clear his name before the farmer and his wife get home and turn him into goat pie?! This delightful adventure, with an unexpected twist in its tail, includes some extra activity fun inside the cover and comes with a host of clever design and finishing techniques, like dyslexia-friendly fonts, to create easy-to-read, first chapter books in a format ideal for little hands. A laugh-out-loud, easy-to-read cake escapade which will go down well with all young mischief-makers!

(Barrington Stoke, paperback, £6.99)

Age 5 plus:

Little Explorers: Food and Weather

Dynamo Ltd

Calling all little explorers... it’s time to lift the ‘lid’ on some exciting discoveries! With over thirty flaps to lift and fascinating facts to enjoy, these brilliant Little Explorers board books open up a world of learning at every turn of the page.

In Little Explorers: Food, youngsters take a bite into the world of food and get a taste of delectable ingredients from around the world while learning how food travels from farms and factories to get to our plates. Lift the flaps to feast on yummy dishes, discover how food is made, find out what the different food groups are, and be amazed at the different foods that have been eaten through time and at celebrations and festivals. Bite-size facts for little ones hungry to learn!

And in Little Explorers: Weather, we unravel the wonderful mystery of the world’s weather patterns and climate. Find out why we have seasons, how winds evolve into cyclones and storms, how the Sun powers our seasons, the water cycle and Earth’s awesome atmosphere. Come rain or shine, this is the perfect book to share fun and learning! With bold, child-friendly artwork and a clear, simple text, these Little Explorers books are the perfect introduction to new concepts and vocabulary for curious young minds.

(Templar Books, board books, £10.99 each)

Age 3 plus:

Tweedy: The Clown Who Lost His Nose

Tweedy the Clown and Daniel Duncan

Can the show go on when the star clown loses his big red nose? Find out in this delightful, interactive picture book which transports youngsters into the exciting Big Top adventures and misadventures of Tweedy the Clown.

Written by the real-life Tweedy – best known in the UK for his role in Giffords Circus, the Cheltenham Everyman pantomime, and appearances on Cirque Berserk which included runs in the West End – and illustrated by Daniel Duncan, this vibrant and fun-filled story encourages children to read along and spot the hidden character.

The circus is sold out, the big top is packed, the ringmaster is about to introduce the first act but… oh, no! Tweedy the Clown has lost his red nose. He is absolutely sure nobody will laugh if he’s not wearing it, so he sets out to find his missing nose... wherever can it be?

Little ones will love following Tweedy as he chases after his elusive nose and causes laugh-out-loud chaos for the other performers trying to present their amazing acts. And there’s the fun of helping Tweedy spot the culprit… a little intruder who has come into the circus and is hiding in the background!

With a large helping of whimsical humour, Duncan’s playful illustrations on every page, the sheer magic of the circus, and the simple message that the best thing you can be is yourself, this is a ‘performance’ guaranteed to win lots of encores!

(DK Children, paperback, £7.99)

Age 3 plus:

Penguin and Pup: The Perfect Egg

Hazel Gardner and Nikki Dyson

Easter isn’t all it’s cracked up to be when two (very different!) friends can’t decide whose egg will be the best. Get ready for some springtime fun as BFFs Penguin and Pup take centre stage again in the second heartwarming and laugh-out-loud picture book from Preston author Hazel Gardner and bestselling illustrator Nikki Dyson. Penguin is thoughtful, kind and loyal... he can be a bit cautious with new things, and he’s very sensible. Pup, on the other hand, is a fun-loving whirlwind! She always thinks big and sometimes gets a bit carried away... And like lots of friends, Penguin and Pup like very different things, especially when it comes to Easter. All Penguin wants is a perfectly sized chocolate egg to enjoy in the garden. Pup, on the other hand, is thinking... why stop there? What about a Rocket Egg, an Eggycopter or even an Eggshell Pirate Ship? It's a recipe for disaster... and lots of laughter! The yoke is definitely on Pup in Gardner’s delicious rhyming romp which is packed with chaos and comedy, giant giggles and fabulous fun, and brought to life by Dyson’s colourful and characterful illustrations. High on energy and with an addictive sense of fun, this exuberant, sunny-side-up picture book is perfect for reading aloud and if you're not sure if you’re more Penguin or more Pup, you can find out with the quiz at the end.

(Macmillan Children’s Books, paperback, £7.99)

Age 3 plus:

Mrs Owl’s Forest School: The Wet Welly Day

Ruth Symons, Seb Braun and Lizzie Noble

If you go down to the woods today... you’ll find fun at a very special forest school! The joys of the great outdoors spring to glorious (and fascinating!) life in the latest adventure of an inspirational picture book series which aims to get youngsters into the wild and wonderful world of nature. Deep in the woods, beneath the trees, the animals are gathering. It’s time for Mrs Owl's Forest School. Join Mouse, Squirrel, Fox and Rabbit for a little forest school adventure. Out in the woods, they can learn about the weather, try something new, make friends and even get creative with mud! And, most important of all, they will learn that you can have fun whatever the weather. Written by author Ruth Symons in consultation with Lizzie Noble, a forest childcare provider with experience of running creative, play-based forest school sessions for families, and featuring richly detailed and colourful scenes created by French artist Seb Braun, these beautiful books will have little ones itching to explore their local woodland. And with exciting, fact-packed stories to share, and lots of activities to try for yourself, the Mrs Owl’s Forest School books are the perfect accompaniment for your own spring and summertime adventures.

(Templar Publishing, paperback, £7.99)

Age 2 plus:

The Greatest Gift

Emma Dodd

‘If I could, I’d give you the best that life can bring. The freedom to dance and the voice to sing.’ Readers young and old will fall in love with another beautiful and heartfelt book from award-winning author and illustrator Emma Dodd which celebrates the power of love, the greatest gift of all. ‘I’d give you all I have, each smile of surprise, each beat of my heart, and the twinkle in my eyes.’ A little zebra is taught by its parent that every happy moment gives us a memory to keep and a love to treasure. Dodd spreads a golden glow over a book that works its magic through the stunning foiled cover and pages, an inspirational rhyming story, and a gallery of beautiful, emotive illustrations. Exquisitely created and brimming with love, The Greatest Gift is written with a large helping of warmth and wisdom, and makes the perfect gift for any time of year.

(Templar Publishing, hardback, £7.99)

Age one plus:

Baby on Board: Boat and Bus: Push, Pull, Slide Tab Books

Ruth Symons and Seb Braun

Get your babies and toddlers on the go with two super interactive board books which put little ones in the driving seat! Baby on Board: Boat and Baby on Board: Bus are part of an adorable new novelty slider series for young movers and shakers who will love getting their hands on the push, pull and slide tabs at the turn of every page. So climb aboard the baby boat and raise the sails to catch the breeze. And in Baby on Board: Bus, little ones hop on the baby bus as the doors SWISH shut and then it’s time to go! The fun rhyming text is perfect for reading aloud to babies and pre-schoolers, and full of sounds which let youngsters join in. With tabs to slide and wheels to spin, and a cast of adorable animal characters, the books help little ones to learn observation and language skills and develop their fine motor skills while illustrator Seb Braun creates friendly, action-packed scenes, full of detail, colour and warmth. Hours of entertainment at your fingertips!

(Templar Books, board books, £6.99 each)