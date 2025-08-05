The Moonlighters by Lee Newbery and Geraldine Rodriguez

Join a lost boy on his daring escapades in the moonlit and mysterious streets of London, thrill at a girl’s epic adventures in the spectacular subterranean caves of Bhutan in the Himalayas, and marvel at enthralling stories, compelling gods and fantastical creatures in a super retelling of Celtic myths with a summer holiday selection of children’s books.

Age 8 plus:

The Moonlighters

Lee Newbery and Geraldine Rodriguez

The magic of moonlight shines brightly in a dazzling standalone novel from rising star Lee Newbery, Welsh author of The Last Firefox, one of the most exciting children’s debuts of 2022. Billed as Peter Pan meets Oliver Twist, this new adventure set in the moonlit streets of London is brought to vibrant life by Geraldine Rodriguez’s illustrations and brims with Newbery’s trademark warmth and inclusivity.

On a school trip to London’s Natural History Museum, the unthinkable happens to newbie pupil, twelve-year-old Theo, when a prank goes wrong and he ends up smashing a velociraptor’s skull. He flees the museum in a panic and decides to head off to his gran’s house not too far away for a surprise visit. But the surprise is on Theo because his gran is on holiday and he finds himself alone in the big city with nowhere to turn. Enter Alistair Goodfellow, a mysterious, flamboyant, twinkle-eyed young person. Alistair offers Theo a room at the Casablanca Lily… by day, a run-down and unloved hotel, and by night, a palace of magical wonders. Each night, Alistair sends the resident found family of runaways and ne’er-do-wells, the Moonlighters, out into London in search of lost magical artefacts, gifting them their own magical powers as a reward. Theo is enthralled, but there’s more to Alistair than meets the eye, and soon Theo comes to realise that the items Alistair is hunting could be more dangerous than he had ever imagined.

The Moonlighters proves to be a thrilling and enchanting adventure, humming with magic, fizzing with fun and friendship, and beautifully celebrating the power and emotional rewards of found family. A delight from start to finish.

(Puffin, paperback, £8.99)

Age 9 plus:

Maisie vs the Himalayas

Jack Jackman

When you’ve travelled to some of the world’s wildest spots, visited remote penguin colonies in Antarctica, and walked in never-before-trodden places, it’s seems an obvious next step to write adventure stories like no others!

Jack Jackman – a teacher, father-of-three and now author – is back in harness and embarking on another epic, worldwide father-daughter expedition filled with thrills, spills and supernatural chills in the second standalone book of a dazzling, globe-trotting series which began with Maisie vs Antarctica.

Maisie thinks her Dad is the most boring person in the world but when she travels with her him to the Himalayas to research his book, How to Find Buried Treasure, she doesn’t expect their exploration to take them deep into the caves beneath the mountains. Before long, Maisie has discovered a cursed treasure, stolen a shark, been hunted as a thief, walked through an underground lake and outrun an explosion. Just another average day! It turns out there’s more to Maisie than she even realised herself, but will Dad tell her truth? Or is this secret just too dangerous?

Set amidst the miles and miles of spectacular and mysterious subterranean caves of Bhutan, a landlocked country in the Himalayas, and with the irrepressibly snarky and endlessly plucky Maisie providing a delightfully authentic first person narration, this breathtaking new adventure is filled with laugh-out-loud comedy, nail-biting action and Jackman’s dynamic storytelling. A global, non-stop adventure of truly epic proportions!

This book is published on August 14.

(Nosy Crow, paperback, £7.99)

Age 8 plus:

The Wonder Team and the Football Phantom

Leah Williamson, Jordan Glover and Robin Boyden

The pioneering Dick, Kerr Ladies football team from Preston, which found fame over one hundred years ago, were the inspiration for this exciting, time-twisting adventure series from captain of the Euros-winning women’s England team, Leah Williamson. The Wonder Team and the Football Phantom is the fifth book in this super action series which has been written in tandem with debut author Jordan Glover, who is Williamson’s cousin, and includes illustrations by Robin Boyden. These fun football adventures star schoolgirl Leah who, along with her friends, is here magically transported to 1970s Mexico where something spooky is going on! A phantom has been seen terrorising the local football stadium and the organisers are threatening to cancel the Women’s World Cup. As the chaos builds, Leah wonders if the phantom is really as ghostly as it seems. Can Leah and her team friends Mimi and George solve the mystery in time to save the tournament? These fast-paced, fun-filled stories are written straight from Williamson’s heart, explore themes of teamwork, friendship, resilience, leadership and problem-solving, and aim to introduce young readers to inspiring and fascinating women from history. Don’t miss kick-off!

This book is published on August 14.

(Macmillan Children’s Books, paperback, £7.99)

Age 7 plus:

Celtic Myths: Meet the God, Creatures, and Heroes of Celtic Legend

Martin MacIntyre and Katie Ponder

Enthralling stories, compelling gods, inspirational heroines and fantastical magical creatures… enter a wonderland of ancient tales in this stunning treasury of Celtic myths from author, poet and storyteller Martin MacIntyre and award-winning illustrator Katie Ponder. This beautifully illustrated collection of more than twenty famous Celtic myths – retold in spectacular fashion for children – features exciting profiles of all the major legendary characters. Young readers will love exploring each myth, told in a straightforward and interesting way that is easy for them to understand while retaining the romance of the original tales. Learn key background information on Celtic lands and history as well as exciting characters, from the demigod Cú Chulainn to the warrior-hero Fionn Mac Cumhaill and the beautiful princess Gráinne. Ponder’s striking illustrations breathe new life into each of the stories which include lesser-known tales as well as the classics. Complete with a beautiful gold foil cover and gilded edges, profiles of the gods, heroes and creatures of Celtic legend, and a pronunciation guide, Celtic Myths is the perfect gift for children who love history, magical storytelling and mythology.

(DK Children, hardback, £18.99)

Age 7 plus:

Badgers Are GO! Revenge of the Claw

Susannah Lloyd and Nici Gregory

Snouts up! It’s time to save the world... again! Youngsters won’t need any badgering into reading when they turn the pages of this delightfully silly tale about a bunch of batty badgers embarking on fun-filled secret missions. Written by Susannah Lloyd, Revenge of the Claw is the second book of a super-fun series that delivers laughs, giggles and sniggers every step of the way with the inimitable and lovable badger Lulu Whifferton-Rear who is in training at the Rumpington Academy of Badgering. And now something is AFOOT… or rather A-PAW! Lulu is standing out for all the wrong reasons. Professor Briskwhiskers (maverick inventor and all-round jolly good fellow) has taken quite a dislike to her. When his inventions go haywire and a custard-making craze sweeps the globe, Lulu has to take matters into her own paws to uncover the truth while undercover at Mole HQ and – maybe – save the world! Full of wit, warmth, mischief and mayhem – and packed with Nici Gregory’s anarchic illustrations – this perfectly pitched, high-octane adventure, featuring badgers and lots of snacks, is guaranteed to hit the mark with young readers. Add on messages about staying true to yourself and you have the ideal all-round entertainment!

This book is published on August 14.

(David Fickling Books, paperback, £7.99)

Age 5 plus:

Max and Chaffy: What a Delicious Discovery!

Jamie Smart

If you’re searching for a book that pleases the eye and keeps your little ones on their toes, Chaffy could be just the special kind of ‘beast’ to stretch them to the limit!

But don’t be alarmed because Chaffy is a fluffy, white and lovable little creature who sports only one-and-a-half ears, has a habit of getting lost, and is joint star of Max and Chaffy, a heartwarming, interactive graphic novel series from Jamie Smart, the much-loved author and illustrator. Smart, the genius behind the bestselling Bunny vs Monkey comic books series, works his special magic on these gorgeous books for younger readers, filling them with his trademark blend of fun, friendship and the biggest, brightest and boldest illustrations.

In their new outing, Max and Chaffy meet the Food Chaffies… Crumbles the baker is having a crisis of confidence because all of her recipes are going disastrously wrong! There’s only one thing for it… a trip to Food Island where a best friend and a host of new chaffies are on hand to inspire Crumbles (eventually) back to top cooking form!

Smart brings his zany wit and joyful charm to this ultra-cute and cuddly story which lets children actively join in the fun of searching and finding, celebrates the joy that comes from having a best friend, and shows that there’s a place for everyone. Full of charm and fun, these beautiful books are perfectly pitched for children who are just starting to read independently.

This book is published on August 14.

(David Fickling Books, paperback, £6.99)

Age 3 plus:

No More Mr. Mice Guy

Fiona Ross

What happens when a perfectly normal mouse has a taste (only a tiny taste!) of a beastly-looking wobbly jelly dessert? You don’t need to know the famous, creepy classic story of Jekyll and Hyde (though grown-ups will have a smile on their faces as they read) to enjoy this terrifically icky, sticky tale of some super spooky slime from children’s books illustrator and concept artist Fiona Ross. When Squeak the mouse wins a beastly-looking jelly in a competition, Granny throws it in the bin. But Squeak can’t resist a sneaky taste and Uh Oh… No more Mr. Mice guy… Squeak turns into Hyde, a food-guzzling, slime-spewing monster mouse! Soon, the cupboards are bare so hungry Hyde builds a machine that zaps clocks, chairs and sofas into food! Can anyone stop this monster from eating everything… and help Squeak turn back to normal? Originally published as Hyde and Squeak, this hilarious, child-friendly twist on a popular classic – brimming with Ross’s richly detailed, graphic-style illustrations – has guaranteed fluorescent green slime throughout and is perfect for little fans of Halloween, mayhem and goo!

(Little Tiger Press, paperback, £7.99)

Age 3 plus:

Don’t Ever Mess with a Monkey

Harriet Evans and David Creighton-Pester

Youngsters are going wild for these fantastic pop-up books which bring all their favourite creatures to vibrant and colourful life! In this fifth outing with author Harriet Evans and illustrator David Creighton-Pester in the fun-filled Creature Feature Pop-up series, we meet a whole host of amazing animals… not least a mischievous monkey who loves bananas. ‘Be on your best behaviour and have a kindly manner, If you ever meet a creature that lives in the savannah!’ Don’t give a monkey food that it hates or it really will go bananas in this wild, wonderful and witty pop-up book that comes packed with clever puns to get all the family giggling! From a zebra who’s definitely NOT a horse and a hyena who loves laughing, to a rhino who’s always right and an ostrich in a flap, there is a whole host of amazing animal superstars just waiting to be discovered. And with spectacular pop-ups to enjoy on every page, Creighton-Pester’s wacky and wonderful illustrations, and Evans’ punchy pun-filled text, Don’t Ever Mess with a Monkey is the perfect riotous rhino-rmous read to encourage your child to join in the fun!

(Little Tiger Press, board book, £10.99)

Age 3 plus:

No Swimming

Ross Collins

Giggle, gurgle and gape in a monstrously funny new read-aloud picture book from award-winning author and illustrator Ross Collins. No Swimming – a not-very-cautionary tale about the dangers of ignoring warning signs – stars an adorable rabbit who just wants to go for a swim. We all know that’s not the best idea when the sign says ‘No Swimming’! And when the rabbit meets a sneaky sea monkey trying to get him into the water, he has questions… lots of them! What are carrots doing in a lake, why are there no fish, is the water cold and most importantly, is the sea monkey really a sea monkey because he certainly is a strange-looking fellow? Packed with Collins’ characteristic, wry humour, an ingenious slow-reveal story with a final, fiendishly funny twist in the tail, this is the perfect picture book for children and adults to enjoy together… again and again and again!

(Macmillan Children’s Books, paperback, £7.99)

Age 3 plus:

Magic Torch: Ghost Hunt

Isabel Otter and Kathryn Selbert

It can never be too early in the year to enjoy some ghostly goings-on and this magical search-and-find adventure sheds an extra special light on all the phantom fun! Children’s books editor Isabel Otter’s delightful rhyming verse invites little ones to blow off the cobwebs and join a host of cute characters on their ghost-hunting mission. Shine the magical UV torch on to every page to search for more than 50 fiendishly friendly creatures hiding in the invisible ink and discover lots of spine-tingling scenes, such as a haunted house, a bat’s cave and a pumpkin patch. This super interactive board book, colourfully illustrated by Kathryn Selbert, packs in lots of spooks without the scares!

(Little Tiger Press, board book, £12.99)

Age 3 plus:

My Brother Is a Tiger

Joaquín Camp

Discover the wildcat in all of us in this glorious picture book celebration of sibling bonds from talented Argentinian author and illustrator Joaquín Camp. Thomas is Teresa’s little brother and like any younger sibling, he loves to get in the way and annoy his big sister. But one day Teresa hears a ‘Roaaar!’ upstairs and everything changes. Could Thomas really have turned into a…TIGER?! Giggles are guaranteed as Tiger Thomas navigates a wacky world of science, football and school dinners, and all those familiar ups and downs of sibling relationships. Camp’s bold, quirky and colourful illustrations and fun-filled story explore the power of imagination and the unique sibling bond with humour, warmth and a special kind of family magic!

(Little Tiger Press, paperback, £7.99)

Age 2 plus:

Frank is a Butterfly

Alex Latimer

Meet Frank… he might be a very plain and dull brown butterfly but he sees the beauty of the world around him! Alex Latimer, a talented writer and illustrator based in Cape Town, South Africa, captures readers’ hearts with this joyful picture book which explores the simple happiness to be found in being content with what you have. On a broad green leaf sit ten rather gorgeous (though they do say so themselves) caterpillars. And all they can talk about is what beautiful butterflies they are going to be! But not Frank… Frank is a very plain caterpillar and he’s fine with that. There’s so much beauty to see all around him, and so many interesting insects to say good morning to. When the butterflies hatch, they’re not happy. Not one of them looks quite as fabulous as they thought they would. Except for Frank… A funny and inspiring picture book from Latimer, author of the award-winning Godfrey is a Frog, which explores the beauty of being content with what you have. Through words, pictures and his classic deadpan humour, wonderful characters and an illustrated explanation of how Frank the caterpillar becomes Frank the butterfly, Latimer brings little ones important messages about looking outside yourself to find true happiness.

(Oxford University Press, paperback, £7.99)

Age 2 plus:

Noisy Animal World: My First Animal Sound Book

Hettie Cox and Laura Silveira

Woof, squawk, roar, trumpet, moo, baa and cock-a-doodle-doo! Little ones will love discovering – and hearing! – the sights and sounds of the animal kingdom with this interactive sounds board book. Filled with colourful photographic images of over forty animals, including mammals, birds, reptiles and insects, and with sound buttons to press and enjoy on every page, Noisy Animal World opens up the world to very young children, enhances their hand/eye co-ordination, and is perfect for sharing with grown-ups! Animal magic all the way!

(Little Tiger Press, board book, £12.99)

Age one plus:

First Friends: Opposites and Colours

MK Smith Despres and Libby Burns

Whisk your little ones into a nursery classroom and let them enjoy the fun of some early learning concepts with two new titles in Barefoot Books’ educational and interactive First Friends series. In Opposites – written by MK Smith Despres and colourfully illustrated by Libby Burns – we join a childcare class as the youngsters get ready for naptime. ‘It’s time to rest,’ the teachers say, so let’s stretch our arms high, and then hang them low. Our mouths open to yawn, and eyes close to sleep. When we wake up, some of us are smiling and others frown. What other opposites will we learn as we go from one part of the day to the next? With a diverse cast of children, a recognisable storyline involving familiar social and emotional situations in which the youngsters move between different parts of their routine and play together, the book introduces opposites in an engaging format. And in Colours – also the work of Despres and Burns – we join outside playtime as the little ones discover the colours in the world around them. There’s a red slide, black ants marching across the sand, and even brown mud pies. What other colours can they spot? The last page of each book encourages interactive learning by reprising the opposites and colours of objects in the books so that little ones can go back and find them all again. Learning is such good fun!

(Barefoot Books, board books, £6.99 each)