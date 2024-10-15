Local author's menopause guide with a difference - it's written for men

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

“She’s struggling, and I don’t know how to help “ “I feel like I’ve lost my best friend.” “I wish I’d had this conversation years ago - it may have saved my relationship." These are all sentences I've heard time and time again from men about menopause.

As a coach specialising in menopause and midlife women's wellness I’ve seen the impact perimenopause and menopause can have, and the benefits awareness and support can bring. But initiatives often leave men out of the conversation…So I decided to change that.

Over the years, conversations I had with men - in social settings, networking events, and formal training feedback – showed a huge number of men wanted (and needed) a way of getting quality information they felt was intended for them. They wanted to know what they should or shouldn't say or do, and how they could best support their partner and themselves to navigate menopause.

Many men told me they'd felt overwhelmed, that a lack of understanding had cost them their relationship. Others told me they felt successfully navigating menopause with their partner had improved the relationship. After workplace training sessions, empowered by knowledge and better understanding, men often enthusiastically tell me they’re "off home to talk to my wife about this!”

Joh Sutcliffe, Managing Director of Yorkshire-based Principle Healthcare bought the book for all male staff after reading it

The average age of natural menopause is 51, but perimenopause - when hormones start fluctuating and declining, and symptoms can be most dramatic - can begin up to 10 years before. Also, 1-3% of women experience natural menopause under 40 and surgical and medical menopause can occur at any age.

Menopause can profoundly influence relationships, families, and workplaces. Understanding menopause is crucial for both women and for men, as the hormonal shifts associated with menopause can trigger nearly 50 different symptoms including hot flashes, mood swings, genitourinary changes, sleep disturbances and memory lapses.

Women often find themselves playing detective to make sense of their varying symptoms, which can be exhausting. Many who seek medical help are dismissed or inadequately treated, leading to further frustration and confusion. Women can struggle to fully articulate their experiences to loved ones, friends, colleagues, as they themselves also don’t fully understand what’s happening.

When I spoke to men, words like "confused," "overwhelmed," and "frustrated" frequently came up. Many men told me they'd looked online, but that all the information seemed aimed at women, leaving them feeling isolated or like they shouldn't be reading it.

The author being interviewed on BBC Radio Leeds Gayle Lofthouse show

The men I spoke to wanted to understand what was going on, wanted a ‘manual' of menopause – something that covered all the obvious stuff such as causes, symptoms, treatments, lifestyle impacts and interventions, but also gave advice on effective communication about menopause for both home and at work.

I also thought it important I cover in detail topics which can be awkward for people to discuss, such as libido, intimacy, and sexual health, and to explain things men may not realise can cause difficulties for the women in their life.

I spoke to a lot of men and women while researching the book and include some of their stories in it. I think it’s important for people to realise that many men really do want to learn and to be supportive, but that they need the right information to do so, and it helps to have a resource which both men and women can read to start conversations.

The reality is that menopause and women’s ageing are still in many ways taboo subjects. Ultimately, menopause education isn’t just about helping women navigate a challenging time in their lives; it’s about fostering understanding and empathy between partners, strengthening relationships, and building supportive communities. To do this, we need to ensure everyone is included.

The Man's Guide To Menopause: Everything You Need To Know But Were Afraid To Ask by Niki Woods is available on Amazon in paperback and Kindle

https://nikiwoods.com