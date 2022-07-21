Leeds spoken word night passes the mic to award-winning poets at the Constitutional

Farsley spoken word night Tubthumping offers a rip-roaring introduction into the world of poetry this weekend at Farsley venue The Constitutional.

Presented by award-winning poets Maria Ferguson (Saboteur Award Winner) and Matt Abbott (Nymphs and Thugs, Skint and Demoralised), the community event sees some of the UK’s best and brightest spoken word talent take to the stage to perform their work to the masses.

Poet Matt Abbott at The Constitutional in Farsley ahead of his slam poetry night on Saturday.

"We know that Farsley audiences are used to a national standard of entertainment on their doorstep," explained Matt Abbott, one of the hosts of the spoken word event on Saturday.

"Through our connections as professional poets, we want to showcase the very best of the UK's thriving spoken word scene.

"We're aware that a spoken word night wouldn't be a lot of people's go-to, but we know that if they experience what we have on offer, they'll be back for more!"

Performing at Saturday’s event are Joelle Taylor, a nationally recognised poet and subject of the Radio 4 arts documentary Butch, and Jonathan Kingsman, a transgender poet from Manchester who was recently a BBC Edinburgh Fringe Festival Slam Finalist.

Both have toured the country and established themselves as ones to watch in the spoken word community, earning critical acclaim from poets and literature lovers alike all across the UK.

"It's no exaggeration to say that Joelle Taylor is one of the best spoken word poets in the world right now,” Matt went on to say.

"She's recently completed a tour of Australia and won the T.S. Eliot Prize in January. But what I love most about her is that you could come along on Saturday night not knowing a single thing about poetry and still enjoy every word of her set. This isn't poetry for academics - it's poetry for the people! ”

Tubthumping starts at 7pm at The Constitutional in Farsley on Saturday 23 July, with the first act beginning at 8pm.

Tickets are available for £10 plus a £1 booking fee from www.theconstitutional.co.uk. Booking in advance is advised to avoid disappointment on the night.