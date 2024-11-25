Gift books that make Christmas extra special by various authors - children’s book reviews

The Christmasaurus and the Night Before Christmas by Tom Fletcher and Shane Devries

Dive into a magical, snow-sprinkled adventure full of sparkle and shine, experience the rollicking film Disney Tim Burton’s The Nightmare Before Christmas like never before, feast on the terrors of a truly evil Christmas elf, and unravel a curious seasonal mystery by solving 80 super Christmas puzzles with a dazzling selection of new children’s books.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Yorkshire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Age 3 plus:

The Christmasaurus and the Night Before Christmas

Tom Fletcher and Shane Devries

Discover what makes Christmas truly special with this magical, snow-sprinkled adventure from the top team of star author Tom Fletcher and outstanding Australian illustrator Shane Devries. The Christmasaurus and the Night Before Christmas is their second picture book featuring the lovable Christmasaurus. It’s the night before Christmas and all Christmasaurus wants to do is help Santa and the elves get ready for the big day. But everything he does goes disastrously wrong. Then someone special shows him that things don’t need to be perfect to be wonderful... because the true spirit of Christmas comes from the unique sparkle in each and every one of us. Narrated in Fletcher’s brilliant read-aloud rhyme, and with an uplifting message about finding your own special talents at its warm, beating heart, this festive adventure is brought to spectacular life by Devries’ colourful and atmospheric illustrations and two stunning pull-out spreads. A gift book that is guaranteed to delight!

(Puffin, hardback, £12.99)

Age 12 plus:

Disney Tim Burton’s The Nightmare Before Christmas: The Full Film Script

Tim Burton

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Enjoy Disney Tim Burton’s The Nightmare Before Christmas like never before with this stunning book packed full of fantastic production art, director’s commentary, song lyrics and historical details. The screenplay and lyrics from Disney Tim Burton's much-loved, stop-motion animated film – along with hundreds of behind-the-scenes facts, illustrations, and historical details from the Walt Disney Animation Research Library – are all collected in these pages. Experience your favourite film in a new way with this special hardcover gift book which features the full film script, the complete song lyrics, and facts about the production and development of the film, including details about how the puppets were constructed and animated. Discover how Tim Burton took inspiration from festive verse as well as animated Christmas TV specials to write the iconic poem that the film would be based on and marvel at the process of stop-motion filmmaking. Readers will enjoy an in-depth experience of this beloved classic and gain a deeper appreciation for the animators, musicians, and voice actors who brought the story of Halloween Town to the screen in such a memorable fashion. Movie-making magic for all the family!

(Studio Press, hardback, £25)

Age 12 plus:

Disney Affirmations: Positive mantras to bring Disney magic and mindfulness to every day

Walt Disney

‘What is meant for me will find me...’ Sprinkle a little Disney stardust on your daily routine with a beautiful selection of fifty motivational mantras. Disney Affirmations is the perfect little gift book to help challenge negative thoughts and overcome self-doubt with the support of your favourite Disney characters. Filled with wise words and confidence-boosting mantras, this small and perfectly formed book will delight Disney fans of all ages. Each affirmation is accompanied by an inspirational, full-colour image from a Disney film and a supporting text which will help you fill every day with a little magic. Start your morning the Disney way with mantras to manifest self-confidence, resilience and positivity. The beautifully foiled book features favourite characters such as Moana, Elsa, Dory, Merida, Mike Wazowski, Rapunzel, Winnie the Pooh, Woody, Lilo and more. Magic from morning to night!

(Studio Press, hardback, £7.99)

Age 12 plus:

Blood Texts: You’d Better Watch Out

Frank Cadaver

The Christmas season might be fast approaching but that doesn’t mean it HAS to be jolly and bright! Feast your mind and feed your spooky vibes on the first book of a brand new Blood Texts horror series from mysterious author Frank Cadaver who claims to have been born in the witching hour and beneath a blood-red moon. So meet Evangeline... she’s not good, she might even be a bully, but she’s not a baby... so why did her Dad think bringing that freaky-looking Watching Elf would help her behaviour before Christmas?! But then, footsteps scuttle beneath the fairy lights, wrongdoers are attacked, each mysterious ‘punishment’ more violent and disturbing than the last. When she finds a tacky old horror magazine warning of a malevolent demon that flays your skin in the spirit of Christmas, Evangeline is filled with dread... is this connected to that hideous doll watching her from the hallway? And if so, what if she is on its naughty list? With its dark twist on Christmas tradition, a light dusting of fantasy, a fine line in humour, and a TRULY evil elf, this is a Goosebumps-style thrill ride for your terrible teens!

(UCLan Publishing, paperback, £7.99)

Age 9 plus:

Cluedle: The Case of Rudolph’s Revenge

Hartigan Browne

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Can you work out Cluedunnit at Christmas? Grab a pen and team up with world famous private investigator Hartigan Browne to unravel a curious seasonal case by solving 80 super Christmas mystery puzzles. The Case of Rudolph’s Revenge is the third Cluedle puzzle book for code-cracking families and skilful young super sleuths, and the perfect gift or stocking filler for all mystery fans. Delve into the funny festive Twelve Days of Christmas-themed treasure hunt mystery set at Mistlehurst Hall. Simply use your detective skills to discover which bird is hiding in the family tree, what the dancing ladies in the hall clock are hiding, and how faithful hound Monsieur Phideaux can help your investigation. Packed full of codes to crack, evidence to evaluate, clues to unravel and maps to navigate, this bumper, brain-busting Christmas puzzle book provides fun for the whole family to enjoy!

(Macmillan Children’s Books, paperback, £9.99)

Age 9 plus:

The Christmas Wish-tastrophe

Cariad Lloyd and Ma Pe

On a dark Christmas evening when all seems lost, you just need some magic to light the way forward... Enjoy the fun and festive frolics as writer, actor, comedian, podcaster and improviser Cariad Lloyd dishes up a sparkling Christmas adventure full of heart, humour and a hungry sausage dog called Colin. When Lydia Marmalade makes a wish on the most magical night of the year, little does she know the chaos she is about to unleash. Could one simple wish start a... wish-tastrophe? When Lydia arrives at Lady Partridge’s large mansion Peppomberley, it’s because her widowed mum has died and she has had to leave her home with nothing to her name except her faithful dog, Colin. Lady Partridge – part of a rich family her mother had known years ago – isn’t at all keen to make Lydia part of the family. And if Lydia doesn’t behave herself until the end of the winter season, she will cast her off entirely even though with her mother gone, Lydia doesn’t have anywhere else to live. Helped (and often hindered) by a mischievous winter sprite, a grumpy butler and a hungry Colin, Lydia makes a wish on the most magical night of the year... with unexpected results! Italian cartoonist and illustrator Ma Pe’s gorgeous illustrations add extra life and soul to Lloyd’s fun and funny, but also powerfully emotive, seasonal romp. Everything you could wish for at Christmas!

(Hodder Children’s Book, hardback, £14.99)

Age 9 plus:

Maggie Blue and the Lost Child

Anna Goodall

Finding light in a dark world has never been more relevant than it is today and the third and final book in Anna Goodall’s coruscating middle-grade Maggie Blue trilogy burns brightly long after the last page has turned. Inspired by her interest in animals (including talking ones!), other worlds, families and friendship, Goodall’s thrilling, thought-provoking debut series stars a troubled 12-year-old girl thrust into terrifying adventures and discovering the power of friendship, courage and simply being yourself. In her last spectacular outing, Maggie Blue finds herself in the Dark World alone and marooned with a strange and unknown baby that refuses to be parted from her. The world has become dominated by climate disasters, and wars are breaking out around them between the surviving people and the witches. Maggie has a single quest she must fulfil, but at what cost... to her and her friends, Hoagy, the grumpy talking cat, Joan and Ida, Oz and the umons, who are desperate to save her? As the portals between the Dark World and her world start to crumble one by one, Maggie faces a terrible choice... to save herself and her friends or to sacrifice everything she has for the sake of the Dark World. Tingling with a tangible current of emotion, and with thrill-a-minute dangers in the chilling and mercenary Dark World where Maggie and Hoagy must fulfil their destiny, this exhilarating final book in the Costa-shortlisted fantasy trilogy ends with a hair-raising climax that will have readers on the edge of their seats. The ideal gift book for all fearless adventurers!

(Guppy Books, hardback, £12.99)

Age 9 plus:

Fia and the Last Snow Deer

Eilish Fisher and Dermot Flynn

Be swept away to snowy, pre-historic Ireland for a timeless verse novel about hope, kindness and the power of friendship from exceptional new writing talent Eilish Fisher who grew up in America but has lived most of her life in Ireland. Brought to life by the stunning illustrations of Dermot Flynn, this is a powerful and visually and verbally beautiful story that both haunts and impresses. Born under the same solstice sky thirteen years ago, Fia and her snow deer Solas have always had a powerful and unbreakable connection. But as Fia’s villagers face a seemingly eternal winter, they turn their sights to Solas and an ancient prophecy that promises the return of sunlight and life... if the ultimate sacrifice is made. Refusing to allow the worst to happen, Fia and her cousin Mish run from the village with Solas, seeking out the Deer Mother, the mythical being who wakes the sun at the winter solstice and who might be their only hope. But the wilderness is harsh and shadows lurk at every turn. Can they make it to the Deer Mother and if they do, what choices will Fia face to bring back the sun and save her village? Through lyrical verse, Fisher creates an immersive fantasy world that opens amidst Flynn’s dynamic illustrations cloaked in darkness, and ends with the golden shades of solstice shining through. A tender and exquisitely imagined story of hope illuminated by mesmerising magic...

(Puffin, hardback, £14.99)

Age 8 plus:

National Trust: A Story of the Seasons

Anna Wilson and Carolina Rabei

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Discover the secrets of the changing seasons in this enchanting nature gift book. Written by Anna Wilson, and beautifully illustrated by Moldovan artist Carolina Rabei, National Trust: A Story of the Seasons encourages readers to spot the hidden life all around them in every season, from urban parks and gardens to wild estuaries and woodlands. Published by Nosy Crow in collaboration with the National Trust, the book is both informative and visually stunning as readers follow wildlife season by season, finding out about the exciting, and sometimes surprising, stories of the animals, plants and places you see around you.

Meet tiny tadpoles growing into frogs in spring and colourful butterflies clustering around the summer wildflowers. Find out how birds build their nests, why badgers have stripes, why leaves change colour and what makes high tides happen. Follow hedgehogs as they find safe places to hibernate among the falling autumn leaves, and birds searching for berries to eat during the coldest winter months. Discover the stories of eight different habitats through the year and find out about the plants and animals living in each one. From spring meadows to summer seas, and autumn parks to winter woodlands, there is something to see in every season. Wonderful wildlife for the whole family to treasure!

(Nosy Crow, hardback, £20)

Age 7 plus:

Ripley’s Believe It or Not! 2025

Ripley’s

Spark your children’s curiosity, fire up their imaginations, and entertain them for hours on end with the rip-roaring 2025 edition of Ripley’s Believe It or Not! No Christmas is complete without Ripley’s, a world famous compendium of strange-but-true facts developed by American cartoonist Robert Leroy Ripley as a cartoon strip in the years after the First World War. Guaranteed to amaze and entertain children and adults alike, this annual book treat dishes up a unique blend of weird stories and bizarre facts gathered from all over the world. This year, you can marvel at the ice caves of Alaska, find out what very unusual food Icelanders eat at their traditional mid-winter feast, discover why Lucas the penguin has to wear rubber boots, hear about the woman who sailed down the Missouri River in a giant hollowed-out pumpkin, and take the ‘Funny Bones’ test to see whether you can match photographs of skeletons to their animal owners. Jaw-droppingly brilliant!

(Century, hardback, £22)

Age 6 plus:

The Arctic Fox

Holly Webb and David Dean

Much-loved children’s author Holly Webb is enchanting young readers again with the eleventh heartwarming adventure in her adorable Winter Wildlife Stories series. Webb has written over 100 books for youngsters and in this delightful Christmas story, we meet Ellie who is so excited to spend her Christmas family holiday in Lapland. They are going to visit Santa, go on a reindeer sleigh ride and watch the Northern Lights. She has even dreamed about seeing her favourite animal... the Arctic fox. Ellie’s parents say this is unlikely, though, as hunting has left the species endangered. But when she hears a strange whining noise in the middle of the night, she follows the sounds and discovers a little Arctic fox caught in a trap. Can Ellie rescue him in time? David Dean provides the gorgeous black and white illustrations for this beautifully created adventure which is guaranteed to capture the heart of any child who can’t resist the magic of animals!

(Little Tiger Press, paperback, £6.99)

Age 5 plus:

Anne of Green Gables: Illustrated Gift Edition

Katherine Woodfine and Isabelle Follath

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

If you’re looking for an extra special Christmas gift book, this glorious, illustrated retelling of L.M. Montgomery’s classic tale of Anne of Green Gables, set amidst the rural and coastal splendours of Canada’s King Edward Island, could be the answer. A timeless adventure – written by Lucy Maud Montgomery who was born in 1874 – the stories of Anne with an ‘e’ as she moves to Green Gables have enchanted generations of children and are now available in this stunning Nosy Crow Classics gift book edition.

When the spirited orphan Anne Shirley is adopted by two farmers and goes to live at Green Gables – a beautiful farmhouse set among the summer flowers of Prince Edward Island – she quickly realises there has been a terrible mistake. Her new family – gentle Matthew and his stern sister Marilla – weren’t expecting a little red-headed girl who is chatty and charming, but also has a wild imagination and an even wilder temper! Will Anne succeed in captivating Matthew and Marilla with her good cheer and endless imagination?

The relatable adventures and misadventures of Anne are brought to life for a new generation in this delightful, abridged retelling by bestselling Lancashire author Katherine Woodfine and illustrator Isabelle Follath’s full-colour, engaging and witty artwork. Beautifully produced, printed on luxurious paper, and with a foiled, textured jacket, cloth binding and ribbon marker, this sumptuous new classic is a joy to look at, a delight to read aloud, and an ideal gift.

(Nosy Crow, hardback, £16.99)

Age 3 plus:

Santarella

Suzy Senior and Lucy Semple

Does Cinderella dream of marrying a charming prince? Certainly not in this brilliantly feminist twist on the traditional fairy tale from the top team of author Suzy Senior and illustrator Lucy Semple! It’s more a case of Santa meets Cinderella in this funny rhyming romp which takes Cinders round the world and back in the twinkling of an eye. Oh no, it’s a chilly, frosty Christmas Eve and Santa’s hurt his back. He cannot fly the sleigh or even lift his sack. Is Christmas ruined? Not if Cinderella has anything to do with it! Leaving her mean step-sisters behind, she offers to give Santa a hand, and – along the way – travels across the world. But Santa has one more gift in his sleigh. Could it be the chance for Cinderella to write her own happy-ever-after? Senior’s addictive, rollicking rhyme and Semple’s richly detailed and comical illustrations are the perfect match for this retelling of the classic fairy tale which challenges stereotypes and is a joy to read aloud. Festive magic on every page!

(Little Tiger Press, paperback, £7.99)

Age 2 plus:

Tales from Muggleswick Wood: A magical bedtime treasury

Vicky Cowie and Charlie Mackesy

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The timeless, rural magic of Muggleswick Wood is just waiting to be discovered... and you won’t want to miss all the fun, humour and adventures! Bedtime reads are surely an essential part of a child’s everyday life so dive into the quintessentially English countryside and meet some unforgettable characters with this perfectly beautiful treasury of woodland stories from debut author Vicky Cowie and illustrator Charlie Mackesy.

Based on Cowie’s own childhood as the youngest of ten children growing up near Muggleswick Woods National Nature Reserve near Durham – home to some of the finest ancient sessile oak woodlands in the North East of England – this gloriously written and illustrated book contains five interlinked bedtime stories.

‘At last, there before them, the great oak trees stood, As the sun cast its beams through the boughs of the wood...’ Share adventures with a little girl as she meets new friends... the gnome, the dragonfly, two gargoyles and a brown bellied frog, meet a magical May beetle who makes wishes come true and visit a stately pile that has a secret inhabitant. From fairy revels and mysterious kelpies to troublesome moles and wishing beetles, these charming stories, told in flawless rhyme, and stunningly illustrated by Charlie Mackesy, are inspired by Cowie’s love of nature, animals and her happy family life.

Complete with the atmospheric and emotive charm of Winnie the Pooh’s Hundred Acre Wood, and bursting with youthful joie de vivre, the Muggleswick Wood bedtime stories were written for Cowie’s own children... and now the magical world she created is set to spread happiness far beyond her own home!

(Bloomsbury Children’s Book, hardback, £20)