Down Syndrome ambassador launches memoir to promote inclusivity

A Yorkshire-based ambassador of Down Syndrome is launching a new book titled 'Take Away the Label’.

Susan Hanley, a lifelong advocate for the rights of learning-disabled adults and ambassador for Leeds has produced the memoir which aims to challenge societal stereotypes and promote inclusivity for individuals with learning disabilities.

Susan who has Down Syndrome has been dedicated to the cause for decades, working tirelessly to create opportunities and support systems for learning-disabled adults in Leeds and beyond.

Susan says “I am passionate about making sure people with a learning disability are safe and I’m proud to have been a Leeds safeguarding ambassador”. The driving force behind the campaign, Susan has been a staunch supporter of the learning-disabled community.

Author Susan Hanley celebrates book launch with a friendly alpaca

Her journey began over 30 years ago when she recognised the need for better representation and advocacy for individuals with Down Syndrome and learning disabilities.

Susan has teamed up with Inspired Nation, a Community Interest Company which support learning-disabled adults to have confidence to speak up and say what they want from their lives.

The launch of 'Take Away the Label' marks a significant milestone in Susan’s mission to dismantle prejudices and foster a more inclusive society.

The campaign is rooted in Yorkshire, with a focus on the Leeds community where Susan has been actively involved.

It represents a culmination of years of hard work and dedication, aiming to educate the public and empower learning-disabled adults by giving them a platform to share their stories and talents.

Amanda Haigh, co-founder of Inspired-Nation, said: “‘Take Away the Label’ is not just a campaign; it is a movement towards a more inclusive society. We believe that everyone deserves to be seen for who they are, not the labels society places on them. This initiative is a testament to Susan Hanley's unwavering commitment to advocating for learning-disabled adults.”

“As we move forward, our goal is to create more opportunities for individuals with learning disabilities to thrive in their communities.

We hope to inspire others to join us in challenging stereotypes and promoting inclusivity. The impact of this campaign will be far-reaching, helping to change perceptions and create a more accepting society.” The development of 'Take Away the Label' took more than two years, involving extensive research and collaboration with various stakeholders, including learning-disabled adults, their families, and support organisations.

This initiative stands out due to its comprehensive approach, combining awareness campaigns, community engagement, and advocacy efforts to create a lasting impact. Amanda continues: “This campaign is a significant step towards greater inclusivity. Susan Hanley's dedication and passion are truly inspiring, and we are proud to support 'Take Away the Label'.

By working together, we can ensure that learning-disabled adults have the same opportunities as everyone else.” 'Take Away the Label' will officially launch in Leeds on Thursday July 25 6-9pm at Left bank Leeds, tickets are free and is designed to engage the community and raise awareness. For more information and to get involved, email [email protected].