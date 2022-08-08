Best-selling author Glenda Young hosts big launches her latest cosy crime novel in Scarborough's Shuttleworth Gardens

Glenda Young launches her latest cosy crime novel in Shuttleworth Gardens, Scarborough

Curtain Call at the Seaview Hotel is the second in the series of fun, cosy crimes set in the town. It sees an acting troupe arrive to rehearse a play they hope will save a much-loved local theatre, inspired by the Futurist Theatre.

However, the leading lady is a diva, the playwright is highly strung and tension in the troupe is high. When one of the actors is found dead on south bay beach, hotel landlady Helen Dexter and her rescue greyhound Suki set out to solve the crime.

But just when Helen thinks things can’t get any worse after her guest is murdered, the hotel inspector arrives.

Author Glenda hails from Sunderland and has a lifelong love affair with Scarborough after spending many happy holidays here as a child. She loves Scarborough so much that she was married at the Stephen Joseph Theatre.

Glenda said: “It was an honour to be able to hold my book launch in the gorgeous Shuttleworth Gardens. It was a really special event and lots of people attended. Scarborough Waterstones were there selling books which I happily signed.

“We had delicious nibbles from Eat Me Café and live music from Annie Potter. There was also a charity tombola for people to try their luck to win free books and candy rock.

“All donations went to Dog A.I.D. (Assistance in Disability). This is a charity close to my heart as my lifelong friend Lynn has her own assistance dogs and helps trains pet dogs to become assistance dogs too.

“We were lucky that the sun shone all day, showing off Shuttleworth gardens to their best. It was a fantastic day and a great event. I’d like to thank Gemma Alexander of the South Cliff Gardens project for all of her hard work in organising and promoting the book launch.”

Glenda’s first Scarborough cosy crime, Murder at the Seaview Hotel stars a troupe of 12 Elvis impersonators – called Twelvis - and one is found dead with his blue suede shoes stolen. Scarborough’s own Elvis, Tony Skingle, helped Glenda with research into the world of Elvis tribute acts.

Glenda’s Scarborough crime series was shortlisted in this year’s Dead Good Reader Awards in the category of New Kid on the Block for best new crime series.

They were up against Richard Osman and Val McDermid for the award which was given at this year’s Theakstons Crime festival in Harrogate. Richard Osman won for his Thursday Murder Club series and Glenda said it was an honour to be included on the shortlist.

Glenda has just finished writing the third cosy crime set in Scarborough. Foul Play at the Seaview Hotel will be released in 2023 by Headline.