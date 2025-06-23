Shadow Thieves by Peter Burns

Enter a breathtaking alternate world where dark forces are at work, enjoy a spellbinding adventure featuring witchfinders and a young Isaac Newton, join a real-life explorer on a spectacular mission to discover history’s most daring pioneers, and climb aboard for a steam train romp full of spooks, spectres and thrills in a sparkling selection of new children’s books.

Age 10 plus:

Shadow Thieves

Peter Burns

If you’re looking for a truly ‘epic’ read this summer, your journey’s end has to be Shadow Thieves, a brilliant blockbuster of a novel and first of a thrilling new middle grade series from author of ten critically acclaimed non-fiction sports books Peter Burns… whose secret dream of also writing children’s books has finally come true!

Shadow Thieves, billed as Oliver Twist meets Ocean’s Eleven, is a heart-pounding adventure set in a breathtakingly imagined alternate world and stars a young shoe shiner and street thief called Tom Morgan who is propelled into a perilous, all-action adventure far, far away from all he has ever known on the mean streets of London.

Thirteen-year-old Tom and his friends scrape a living by shining shoes and picking pockets… until one day Tom’s pals are caught and sent to a brutal workhouse. Frantic and without a way to save them, Tom bumps into the mysterious Corsair who offers him an opportunity to train at an elite international boarding school for thieves. Seeing a glimmer of hope, Tom lets himself be whisked away to the snowy Alps in a zeppelin. Swept into a thrilling world of danger and intrigue, the more secrets he learns about the Shadow League, the harder it becomes for Tom to leave. But there are dark forces at work and real danger is coming. Can Tom save his fellow pupils from disaster... and will he ever be able to get home again to rescue his friends?

Inspired by a family holiday in Highland Perthshire, in a cottage surrounded by mountains and forests, Burns’ foray into the life of daring, brave and sometimes reckless Tom Morgan started to take shape. The result is rip-roaring debut which follows Tom’s journey from orphaned street kid to the heady, mysterious and privileged world of the Shadow League, and an adventure that explores class, community and the concept of identity, and plunges him into the dangers of a complex secret society. Destined to be every youngster’s must read!

(Farshore, paperback, £7.99)

Age 9 plus:

The Elixir

Lindsay Galvin and Kristina Kister

A spellbinding adventure featuring witchfinders, mystery and a young Isaac Newton take centre stage in a thrilling and magical new tale from Lindsay Galvin, a former science teacher who has become one of our most exciting middle grade authors.

The Elixir – a history lesson of fascinating facts wrapped up in a high-stakes adventure – blends mystery with elements of real science and the terrors of the plague, all set against the gripping backdrop of the 17th century witch trials. Published in Barrington Stoke’s trademark, dyslexia-friendly format and given life and atmosphere by Kristina Kister’s fabulous illustrations, The Elixir is brimming with action, danger and powerful emotions.

With a witchfinder skulking about town, gifted healer Ann Storer and a young Isaac Newton must be careful not to draw too much attention. Ann has inherited her grandmother’s mysterious gift of healing, which she shares through the special tinctures she dispenses in her family’s apothecary shop. When she combines her talents with the genius of Newton, recently arrived to board above the shop, the two create an incredible elixir with seemingly unlimited powers. But 17th century England is a dangerous place to display any special abilities, and Ann must hide all evidence when witchfinder Abel Geach arrives in town. So when the plague starts to run rife and those she loves are in danger, will Ann risk everything to help them? And will the discovery of the Elixir of Life lead to a death sentence for the talented young healer?

Galvin’s richly descriptive writing, her vibrant imagination and her ability to deliver adventures full of peril, pathos and powerful messages has made her a go-to author and The Elixir has been perfectly blended for success both in homes and classrooms.

(Barrington Stoke, paperback, £7.99)

Age 9 plus:

Incredible Journeys: Discovery, Adventure, Danger, Endurance

Levison Wood and Sam Brewster

From our earliest ancestors in Africa to Neil Armstrong setting foot on the Moon, we humans have always been explorers. And now real-life explorer, adventurer and author Levison Wood has donned his trusty rucksack and is ready to take youngsters on a spectacular journey around the world to meet some of history's most daring pioneers.

Wood specialises in documenting people and cultures in remote regions and post-conflict zones and his work has seen him leading expeditions on five continents so get ready to embark on twenty epic expeditions as he recounts true tales of exploration from the likes of Captain Cook, Charles Darwin, Christopher Columbus, the Vikings and Amelia Earhart.

Incredible Journeys – brimming with Sam Brewster’s richly detailed colour illustrations – takes youngsters from the famous Silk Road and medieval pilgrimages to the Holy Land to fearless 19th century American journalist and daring traveller Nellie Bly's trip around the world and recent missions to the Moon and the Mariana Trench. Along the way, Wood shares his own insights into adventuring, telling readers what it’s REALLY like to follow in the footsteps of Alexander the Great.

Illustrated with maps showing the routes and filled with detail bringing the cultures of each region to life, this is a book to treasure from one of our greatest living explorers.

(Hodder Children’s Books, paperback, £10.99)

Age 9 plus:

University of Cambridge: Nature Heroes

Lily Dyu and Jackie Lay

Dive into this inspirational collection of short stories celebrating twenty pioneers working with nature to save the world… and discover how the smallest of actions can make a difference.

The natural world is a rich web of animals, plants and other organisms but this delicate balance is at risk, facing challenges such as climate change, pollution and destruction caused by humans. While the threat of the biodiversity crisis may feel impossible to overcome, individuals from all over the world have dared to fight for nature, and their astonishing stories prove that change really is possible.

From cleaning up the mighty Mississippi and protecting the wonders of the Amazon rainforest to farming coral and inventing plastic alternatives made from seaweed, it only takes one person to stand up for their beliefs and inspire others to join them. And the message is that when we stand together, we can start to change the world.

Written by Welsh author Lily Dyu, and with artwork by American illustrator Jackie Lay, Nature Heroes has been produced in collaboration with the University of Cambridge, these positive stories take readers around the world and introduce planet-saving trailblazers like Jane Goodall, Titouan Bernicot, Txai Suruí, Hamza Yassin, Sylvia Earle, Quannah Chasinghorse, Pierre Paslier and Rodrigo Garcia Gonzalez. The perfect gift for all aspiring nature activists!

(Nosy Crow, hardback, £12.99)

Age 9 plus:

The Scream of the Whistle

Emily Randall-Jones

Climb aboard, take a seat, and get ready for a steam train romp full of spooks, spectres and thrills galore as Emily Randall-Jones, the 2024 Branford Boase-longlisted author of The Witchstone Ghosts, takes youngsters on a time-travel adventure. Twelve-year-old Ruby (Ru) is miserable. Her parents have split up, she’s finding it hard to accept, her brother Sam hardly leaves his room, and now she’s stuck her in her grandmother’s cottage in Melbridge, a creepy and long-dead railway village. One night, she decides to escape and follow the ancient train track home. But her journey has barely begun when she hears the eerie scream of a whistle and an old steam train appears out of the darkness. She can’t resist stepping aboard but it’s May Day Eve, when the veil between the worlds is thin, and Ru soon realises that she is on the ghost ride of her life! Prepare to meet spooky ghosts, a spine-chilling train conductor, oodles of child-friendly horror, and an intriguing helping of ancient English mythology… and enjoy every minute of the ride!

(Chicken House, paperback, £7.99)

Age 8 plus:

The Secret Lives of Women Spies

Charlotte Philby

Are you ready to step into a secret world of espionage? The Secret Lives of Women Spies – a collection of incredible true stories of daring and bravery from the most amazing female spies – is the debut children’s book of Charlotte Philby whose grandfather, Kim Philby, was the most infamous British double agent in history, betraying both his country and his friends.

Inspired to find out about his clandestine world, author and spy watcher Philby discovered that there were plenty of extraordinary and untold stories of courage, secrets and daring… and many involved female spies. From daredevil skiers delivering top-secret information and clever codebreakers taking down the world’s biggest criminals to brave undercover agents fighting alongside the French Resistance, these brave women hid in the shadows but now deserve to be in the spotlight. Featuring Edith Cavell, Elizebeth Friedman, Noor Inayat Khan and many more, the stories in this book explore the hope, courage, fear, loves and lives of these remarkable women. This informative and fascinating account includes top-secret spying info and imagined newspaper articles covering some of the most incredible spy stories. The book is also linked to the school curriculum as it explores interesting periods of history including the Second World War and is a perfect non-fiction read for middle grade youngsters.

(Puffin, paperback, £8.99)

Age 7 plus:

Elements of the Day

Samantha Lewis and Hao Hao

Why is breakfast cereal magnetic? Could you turn wee into gold? How does sand help us see? The answers to all these questions have one thing in common – elements!

Have fun, and discover amazing stories and fascinating facts with science writer and author Samantha Lewis as she takes readers on a learning journey through the periodic table. Lavishly illustrated by Chinese artist Hao Hao, Elements of the Day explores the science behind the elements that make every moment of the day possible.

Elements are the building blocks that make up EVERYTHING we see, touch and taste. Youngsters will be amazed at how many there are to explore from the moment you wake up to the second you drift off to sleep (no matter how long past your bedtime it is!). Inside everything from cereal, cars and cakes to toilet paper, pencils and torches, Lewis introduces readers to the extraordinary elements that make their day. From the sunlight that wakens you in the morning to those wall decorations that glow in the dark at bedtime, every chapter of this brilliant book guarantees an ‘element’ of surprise!

(Red Shed, hardback, £12.99)

Age 5 plus:

Astrid and the Space Cadets: Danger at the Black Lagoon!

Alex T. Smith

Blast off on the third thrilling adventure with the supersonic Space Cadets! It’s another mission seemingly impossible for Astrid Atomic and her pals, Beryl, Professor Quackers and Zoink, in a new space outing with much-loved author and illustrator Alex T. Smith. This fast-paced, out-of-this-world, early reader series, which takes youngsters on wild, fun-filled journeys through the Milky Way, is filled with Smith’s bold, funny and quirky illustrations.

Astrid Atomic is a six-year-old human girl but unlike other six-year-olds who go to bed to sleep, Astrid gets up again when the lights are off, the coast is clear and she hears the Space Cadet siren, puts on her Astrid uniform and blasts off on board the spaceship Stardust. And in this new adventure, Astrid and the gang are excited to help two scientists track down a mysterious, never before seen fish rumoured to be living on an underwater planet. But it isn’t long before things take a shocking turn when Astrid and the Space Cadets discover that they have been tricked… the scientists are actually infamous Intergalactic Sea Bandits! Can the gang catch the Sea Bandits and rescue the treasure? It’s going to prove a difficult job especially when they find themselves swallowed whole by one of the Guard Sharks! Ideal for kids who love all-action adventures and are ready to read by themselves.

(Macmillan Children’s Books, paperback, £7.99)

Age 5 plus:

Gordon Wins It All

Alex Latimer

Gordon the goose is back and he’s still honkingly funny! Gordon Wins It All is the third highly illustrated yarn in a hilarious debut chapter book series from bestselling author and illustrator Alex Latimer. Now Gordon, the meanest goose on earth, is trying to change his ways and be a good goose. The trouble is, it's really tricky to be kind and patient and good, especially when you’ve always been mean. But grumpy Gordon decides he wants to be good at EVERYTHING, so he arranges Grover Garden's first-ever grand tournament. He’s determined to win every event and prove he’s the best goose around, even if that means cheating with the help of his old friends at the Meanest Goose Society. But will Gordon’s selfish scheme be everything he dreamed of? Perfect for emerging readers, these funny tales of redemption and about finding the courage to change your ways are packed with laugh-out-loud edgy humour and brought to life by Latimer’s striking black and red illustrations on every page.

(Oxford University Press, paperback, £6.99)

Age 5 plus:

My Magic Hamster: Cheeky Wishes

Leah Mohammed

What little mischief-maker could resist a very naughty magic hamster? Children’s author Leah Mohammed has always loved stories with magic at their heart, and there’s lots of heart and magic to enjoy in this sparkling new series which includes two stories in each book and stars a mischievous hamster called Frank. Sana has always wanted a hamster but when she buys Frank, she gets a bit more than she'd bargained for. Because Frank is a special hamster… a magic hamster. In fact, he’s a very naughty magic hamster who keeps getting Sana into all kinds of trouble! Sana is thrilled when she discovers Frank can grant wishes. But she quickly learns magic isn’t as easy as it seems when Frank wishes her cool new bedroom into a hamster paradise. And in story number two, Animal Antics, Frank turns himself into a cat so he can play with the cats next door and gets into even more trouble! Can Sana find a way to get him back, or will Frank be stuck as a cat forever? Frank’s fun-filled adventures full of magic, mayhem and mischief look set to run and run!

(Welbeck Children’s Books, paperback, £7.99)

Age 3 plus:

The Wild Robot On The Island

Peter Brown

What happens when the natural world collides with technology? Bestselling author and illustrator Peter Brown’s heartfelt novel, The Wild Robot, has become a modern classic since it was first published in 2016. Described by one critic as a ‘fable for our age,’ the story has been adapted as a major DreamWorks animation film starring Lupita Nyong’o, Pedro Pascal and Kit Connor. And now little ones can venture into robot Roz’s wild world in this gorgeously illustrated picture book that brings to colourful life all the adventures in Brown’s much-loved book. Roz is not where she's supposed to be, she wasn’t designed to live in the wilderness. But when she washes up on a remote island, Roz must learn from the animal inhabitants and adapt to her new, natural surroundings. And before long, the seasons change and the island begins to feel like home. Filled with Brown's stunning artwork, this moving picture book – which gently explores important themes like caring for the environment, motherhood and technology – is the perfect gift for readers new to the modern classic or for long-time fans of the series that sparked a global phenomenon. An unmissable tale of our times!

(Piccadilly Press, hardback, £12.99)

Age 3 plus:

Robin Hood

Bethan Woollvin

There will be guaranteed smiles all round when big-hearted youngsters head off into the woods alongside a rebel with a cause! Multi-talented author and illustrator Bethan Woollvin – beloved for her uniquely humorous twist on classic fairy tales – performs more of her picture book magic in this fiercely funny adventure starring Robin Hood, a fabulous gender-flipped, fearless and feisty heroine. In the heart of the woods by the oldest oak tree, you might find a fierce little girl. Her name is Robin Hood, and she is about to go on a rollicking adventure full of mischief and mayhem. The Sheriff is taking something from everybody – from the farms, the village and the forest itself! Can Robin protect her people from the thieving Sheriff? With striking graphic artwork in a vibrant palette of black, grey, red, and two shades of green, Woollvin’s bold, daring and comical reimagining of the traditional English folktale conveys important messages about being brave and standing up for what's right. The perfect book to empower your daughters!

(Two Hoots, hardback, £12.99)

Age 3 plus:

I Hear The Trees

Zaro Weil and Junli Song

‘I love you says the sea to the Earth

As Earth says I love you to Everyone.’

Journey into the wilds of Mother Earth with this enchanting collection of ‘untamed poems’ which celebrate nature and the beauty of the world around us. Written by France-based Zaro Weil – whose poems appear in many anthologies and magazines – and colourfully illustrated by Junli Song, who works across a range of media, I Hear The Trees is full of dazzling words and pictures. Sigh as a mother wolf teaches her cub how to howl, laugh with bamboozled berries and a ruby-wonderful beet, feel the thrill of Tyranno’s terrifying tale and play with ten on-the-run haiku mice. Young imaginations will soar as a hullabaloo of creatures and plants, moon, sun and stars make their way word by word and picture by fantastical picture into readers’ hearts. Ideal as a teaching tool in schools, and guaranteed to encourage children of every age to explore the power, enchantment and sheer wonder of poetry and nature.

(Welbeck Children’s Books, paperback, £14.99)

Age one plus:

Is Dot in the Tree?

Camilla Reid and Carly Gledhill

Enjoy watching little ones get hands-on with the latest in a gorgeous interactive hide-and-seek board books series starring the adorable animal character Dot. Written by Camilla Reid – a writer and deviser of award-winning books for early years children, including the much-loved Pip and Posy stories – this delightful Dot & You series features easy-to-use push and pull tabs, eye-catching neon colour detail by illustrator Carly Gledhill, and a surprise mirror ending which puts the young reader into the centre of the story. And there’s lots of fun and smiles to be had along the way as youngsters try to find out where Dot is hiding. Is Dot on the box, on the rug, in the shed maybe? These delightful Dot books are part of a range of joyful pre-school books by author Reid, and teamed with Gledhill’s distinctive and stylish illustrations, they are the perfect introduction to the joys of reading for your babies and toddlers.

(Macmillan Children’s Books, board book, £7.99)

Age one plus:

First Stories: The Jungle Book

Illustrated by Miriam Bos

Watch little faces light up as they enjoy a bright and colourful interactive introduction to Rudyard Kipling’s classic story The Jungle Book. Push, pull and slide the scenes to bring the wild adventures of Mowgli to life and meet his famous animal character friends like Shere Khan the tiger and Baloo the bear. This sturdy board book is the perfect introduction for toddlers who like to play as they read, with a gentle rhyming text, easy-to-handle mechanisms on every spread and the fun of spotting the bee that buzzes across every double-page spread. This much-loved classic, and its host of animal characters, has been beautifully imagined and brought to vivid life for a new generation by illustrator Miriam Bos. And as an added extra, youngsters can listen along to an audio recording of the story by scanning the QR code on the back cover.

(Campbell Books, board book, £7.99)

Age one plus:

Banana, Banana, Banana!

Sarah Finan

How many ways can you eat a banana? Little ones will love mashing, mixing and munching their way through Banana, Banana, Banana!, the second title in Post Wave’s Food, Food, Food! pre-school board book series which introduces little ones to favourite foods and all the tasty ways they can be eaten. Star of the story is a baby who wants only one thing to eat… bananas, bananas, bananas! Mashed in a bowl, mixed with porridge, smothered in honey… always yummy. Written and illustrated by award-winning designer and illustrator Sarah Finan, this bright and bold book has a sweet rhyming text, vibrant artwork and clever peep-through pages. With rounded corners and sturdy pages, the book is ideal for little hands and is a joy to read aloud. A delicious treat that will be relished again and again and again!

(Post Wave Children’s Books, board book, £7.99)