15 Short Walks in the Ribble Valley by Mark Sutcliffe

As spring – and the joys of the great outdoors – start to loom enticingly on the horizon, why not map out some walks in the Ribble Valley, a stunning corner of rural Lancashire that is widely recognised as a genuine walker’s paradise.

With its gentle rolling countryside, wooded river valleys and some more challenging hill walks for those with an appetite for adventure, this unspoiled area has it all. Criss-crossed with footpaths and bridleways, there is a huge selection of circular walks, ranging from riverside rambles and afternoon ambles through scenic villages, to mini-mountains like famous Pendle Hill.

So if fertile pastureland, riverside paths and wooded valleys – home to the likes of kingfishers, dippers, egrets, pied flycatchers, hen harriers and even occasional passing osprey – tugs at your imagination and heartstrings, then look no further for a walking companion than the brilliant new guidebook from Cicerone Press which steers you through fifteen of the best short walks in the Ribble Valley.

Cicerone – an enthusiastic publisher based in Kendal and specialising in outdoor activities guidebooks – has over 400 books for walking, trekking, climbing, mountaineering and cycling, covering the UK, Europe and other regions of the world.

And like the other books in their super pocket-sized guide series, 15 Short Walks in the Ribble Valley contains crystal-clear OS mapping and directions, and has been written by Mark Sutcliffe, an experienced outdoor writer and editor.

These hand-picked walks involve no complicated navigation or challenging terrain, come with clear route descriptions, GPX files available for download, lots of images, plus information on local beauty spots, towns and tasty refreshment stops.

Most of the walks in this new guide are circular, under three hours in duration, and from three to six miles in length, and although there may be some climbs, there is no challenging terrain and the guide includes both easy and moderate walks.

Walking routes take in Ribchester, Longridge, Dinckley, Whalley, Pendle, Clitheroe, Waddington and Downham, and can be safely completed all year round, although some are trickier in winter. Along the way, walkers can explore Clitheroe Castle, enjoy a gentle ramble beside the River Ribble, find Roman remains in Ribchester, follow in the footsteps of Hobbits on the Tolkien Trail, hike to the summit of mighty Pendle Hill, and discover welcoming country inns and cosy cafes that are just perfect for a post-walk treat.

No complicated navigation and no specialist gear means walks can be enjoyed by everyone and the guide includes details of public transport, facilities, parking and the highlights to look out for on every route.

So whether you’re new to walking, looking for something you can enjoy with the whole family, or eager to pay walking visits to bustling market towns, picturesque villages and some of the best gastropubs in Britain, grab your handy guide and let the adventures begin!

(Cicerone Press, paperback, £9.95)