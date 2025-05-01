12-week holistic blueprint to supercharge conception odds

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Certified Integrative Nutrition & Fertility Coach Liberty Mills today launches 360 Fertility: A 12-week plan for optimising your chance of conception

At 43, Liberty Mills was told she had “geriatric eggs” and virtually no chance of conceiving, even with IVF.

Undeterred, she and her partner embarked on a three-month integrative-medicine overhaul - trading sugar crashes for gut-healing meals, late-night screens for restorative sleep rituals, and high-intensity gym sessions for fertility-friendly movement. Two weeks before her 45th birthday, she welcomed a healthy baby girl.

In 360 Fertility, Liberty distils that personal triumph and the protocols she’s refined over five years into a step-by-step guide. Readers will audit their birth story, family health history and lifestyle, then progress through targeted supplements, and environmental detoxes, before deepening partner connection.

360 Fertility by Liberty Mills

Key Features:

Pre-Work Health Audit: Uncovers hidden fertility hurdles by mapping your ancestry, gut health, sleep and stress.

Four Pillars of Health: Balanced movement, hydration, nutrient-dense eating and sleep to maximise egg and sperm quality.

Toxic Burden Reset & Home Detox: Simple swaps - from non-toxic cookware to fertility-safe cleaning - to create a baby-friendly environment.

Liberty Mills

Mind–Body Intimacy Practices: Emotional resilience tools to heal past trauma and strengthen partnership.

Expert IVF Primer & Innovations: Clear explanations of assisted-reproduction options alongside emerging functional-medicine breakthroughs.

“Fertility isn’t just about numbers or cutting-edge clinics - it’s about mind, body and environment working in harmony,” says Liberty Mills. “360 Fertility gives you the exact 12-week roadmap my clients and I have used to turn hope into happy endings.”

Book & Ordering Details:

360 Fertility: A Twelve-Week Plan for Optimising Your Chance of Conception

Trade Paperback | 22 May 2025 | £16.99 | ISBN 9781035429578

Published by Headline Home, an imprint of Headline Publishing Group