Bon appétit! Local community invited for taste of life at Ilkley care home

A care home in Ilkley is opening its doors for a special culinary showcase.

On Monday 3rd November from 4pm-7pm, Care UK’s Mayfield View, on Lower Railway Road, is hosting a masterclass with the home’s talented head chef, Jess Grooby.

Guests will have the opportunity to learn more about how the catering team uses fresh, seasonal produce to create delicious dishes tailored to the individual preferences and requirements of residents.

Jess will share the importance of nutrition for residents, both in terms of keeping physically healthy and promoting mental wellbeing with home-made comfort foods and childhood-favourite snacks.

The informative session will also teach attendees tips and tricks to create tasty meals with zero waste, as well as offer the chance to enjoy some of the delicious food at Mayfield View.

Katie Cliff, Home Manager at Mayfield View, said: “We’re delighted to be inviting the community to this exciting event and give them a taste of life here at the home.

“Jess is a fantastic chef and the entire catering team work hard to ensure residents finish every day feeling satisfied. It’s incredibly important that residents are able to continue enjoying the food they love, which is why the team works so closely with every individual to make sure the menus are tailored based on their likes, dislikes and dietary needs.

“We’d encourage anyone keen to know more about the delicious meals on offer – or those simply looking for new recipes and tips – to come along for what we’re sure will be a fantastic afternoon!”